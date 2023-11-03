Player of the Week

Alexander is Digest Player of the Week

Nov 03, 2023 at 12:10 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

KWON ALEXANDER
Inside Linebacker

Sometimes it's not about the cumulative. Sometimes the outcome of the game comes down to a single snap of the ball, which makes the result of that specific play the difference between winning and losing.

With 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Steelers were protecting a 20-16 lead, but Tennessee had the ball at the Pittsburgh 19-yard line. It was third-and-5, and a touchdown there would have sent the Steelers home with a loss and silenced the 65,969 paying customers at Acrisure Stadium.

Titans quarterback Will Levis attempted his 39th pass of the night, and he tried to get it to tight end Josh Whyle down the middle of the field. But before the ball arrived at Levis' target, Kwon Alexander stepped in front and intercepted the ball just inside the end zone. The touchback gave the Steelers the ball, and one take-a-knee later they had a victory that raised their record to 5-3. For that huge play on the weightiest down of the game, Alexander is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Jaylen Warren, who had 113 yards from scrimmage on 14 touches – 88 yards rushing and 25 yards receiving; Diontae Johnson, who caught 7 passes for 90 yards (12.9 average) and a 3-yard touchdown that provided the Steelers with the decisive points in this victory and was his first touchdown since the 2021 Wild Card Round loss in Kansas City; and Alex Highsmith, who had 4 tackles, including 2 for loss, plus 2 sacks, and 5 hits on the quarterback.

Related Content

news

Roberts is Digest Player of Week

Stat line included 1.5 sacks, 2 hits on the QB, and 1 tackle-for-loss
news

Pickett is Digest Player of the Week

Completing 91.7 percent in the second half led to his 6th comeback win in 18 starts
news

Pickens is Digest Player of Week

He caught, he ran, he blocked, he scored in 17-10 victory over Ravens
news

Harris is Digest Player of Week

He finished with both the longest run (23 yards) and the longest reception (32 yards)
news

Pickett is Digest Player of Week

His night included multiple touchdown passes in a game for the first time in his career
news

Highsmith is Digest Player of the Week

His interception opened the scoring, and his strip-sack set up the game's decisive points
news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

3 sacks vs. 49ers ties Harrison for top spot in franchise history with 80.5
news

Roberts is Digest Player of Week

His contributions included a tackle-for-loss, a sack, and sharing the 'green dot' responsibilities
news

Herbig is Digest Player of Week

The rookie OLB from Wisconsin now has 2.5 sacks during his first NFL preseason
news

Pickett is Digest Player of the Week

With limited exposure in the preseason opener, Pickett delivered exactly his team needed
news

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

His 111 yards rushing, 10-yard catch for a TD, and physical presence throughout keyed 16-13 win
Advertising