Additional Parking and Traffic Information for Sunday's Game

Sep 19, 2013 at 08:26 AM

Full Parking and Traffic Details Available

In a continuing effort to alert fans regarding Sunday's traffic and parking details, the Steelers and Heinz Field are releasing more information to make fans aware in advance.

Stage AE will now open at 12:30 p.m. for fans who arrive on the North Shore early in the day from various parking lots around the Downtown area. Stage AE is the Official Tailgate Zone of the Pittsburgh Steelers and admission is free. Many great prizes will be given away throughout the day at Stage AE.

In addition, Alco Parking has informed the Steelers that the following parking lots WILL NOT be available for fans until 6 p.m. even if they have a pre-sold parking pass to the football game:

  • Lot 4
  • Lot 5
  • Lot 6
  • Blue 10 Garage
  • West General Robinson Red 5 Garage

The Steelers are still encouraging fans to arrive on the North Shore after 6 p.m. to avoid traffic and parking restrictions. As a reminder, to allow free-flowing traffic patterns between the Pirates and Steelers games, ramps and inbound traffic patterns will be closed until 6 p.m. around both stadiums on the North Shore campus. Steelers fans are encouraged to park in any of the Downtown parking lots and ride the free "T" to the North Shore.

The Steelers will continue to alert media and fans of any updated information to ensure everyone attending Sunday's game versus the Chicago Bears is prepared. For complete traffic and parking information, visit www.steelers.com.

Full Parking and Traffic Details Available

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Heyward returns to practice

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward returned to practice but remains on the Reserve/Injured List
news

Johnson, McFarland Jr. return to practice

Diontae Johnson and Anthony McFarland Jr. returned to practice today but remain on the Reserve/Injured List
news

2023 Rock Steelers Style theme announced

"Gameday – Fashion Edition" will be this year's theme for the annual fashion show
news

Acrisure Stadium features enhancements for 2023

The home of the Steelers has plenty of new features for fans for the 2023 season
news

Steelers launch Student Rush program

The innovative program the Steelers launched today engages with the local college market
news

YinzChat set to kick off '23 season

Steelers fans can now play YinzChat, the team's official game
news

Steelers current 2023 roster

Updated: A look at who makes up the Steelers current roster, which is 52 players
news

Harris' jersey display to be unveiled on Saturday

The Steelers will reveal Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris' retired jersey display on Saturday
news

Fitzpatrick ranked No. 18 in Top 100 Players

Minkah Fitzpatrick is ranked No. 18 in the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2023
news

Watt ranked No. 27 in Top 100 Players

T.J. Watt is ranked No. 27 in the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2023
news

NFL continues working toward diversity

The Steelers are taking part in the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative

news

Steelers announce 2023 game themes

The Steelers announced the game themes and celebrations for the 2023 season, including Alumni Weekend and Hall of Honor
Advertising