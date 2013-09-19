Additional Parking and Traffic Information for Sunday's Game

Full Parking and Traffic Details Available



In a continuing effort to alert fans regarding Sunday's traffic and parking details, the Steelers and Heinz Field are releasing more information to make fans aware in advance.

Stage AE will now open at 12:30 p.m. for fans who arrive on the North Shore early in the day from various parking lots around the Downtown area. Stage AE is the Official Tailgate Zone of the Pittsburgh Steelers and admission is free. Many great prizes will be given away throughout the day at Stage AE.

In addition, Alco Parking has informed the Steelers that the following parking lots WILL NOT be available for fans until 6 p.m. even if they have a pre-sold parking pass to the football game:

Lot 4

Lot 5

Lot 6

Blue 10 Garage

West General Robinson Red 5 Garage

The Steelers are still encouraging fans to arrive on the North Shore after 6 p.m. to avoid traffic and parking restrictions. As a reminder, to allow free-flowing traffic patterns between the Pirates and Steelers games, ramps and inbound traffic patterns will be closed until 6 p.m. around both stadiums on the North Shore campus. Steelers fans are encouraged to park in any of the Downtown parking lots and ride the free "T" to the North Shore.