For Steelers fans, Acrisure Stadium is home sweet home, and that home has plenty of new features for the 2023 season.

This year, the standard went to the next level with improvements and enhancements to create a best-in-class gameday experience. From improved technology, upgraded concessions, elevated gameday experiences and entertainment, the Steelers and Acrisure Stadium left no stone unturned when it comes to making gameday, the best day.

"We appreciate all the feedback we received from our loyal Season Ticket Holders and game attendees last season," said Ryan Huzjak, the Steelers Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "Throughout the offseason, we have worked hard to enhance the fan experience at Acrisure Stadium based on that valuable input. We're excited to share the exciting new elements that await our fans for 2023 and we are committed to the ongoing improvement of the fan experience at Acrisure Stadium in the years to come. We are dedicated to making every gameday an even better and more memorable occasion for Steelers Nation."

The upgrades fans will see this year start with improved technology, from security to ticketing, the changes will make the gameday experience smoother.

The enhancements are featured below.

IMPROVED TECHNOLOGY

--> Evolv security screening technology has been added to gates establishing an arrival process for guests that is notably swifter and exceptionally safeguarded. Guests can simply walk through these systems unimpeded, without having to remove personal items (e.g., keys, cell phones, coats or bags), all the while maintaining the highest degree of weapons detection accuracy.

--> As part of an updated agreement with Ticketmaster, pedestal scanners have been installed at all entrances, club areas, and suites. This advancement aims to facilitate a rapid and touchless ticket scanning process, ensuring a faster and more convenient entry experience.

--> Checkout registers have been equipped with a new point of sale system to better cater to guests, optimizing transactions to enable quicker checkouts and reducing wait times at our concession stands.

UPGRADED FOOD & BEVERAGE

Improved Speed & Convenience

--> Additional Walk-Thru Brus and Drink Markets have been added, which feature grab-and-go beverage models paired with smartcheckout devices, throughout the stadium. A new self-service soda refill station, located in the upper deck, was added so fans can fill up quickly and get back to the game.

--> Guests can skip the lines by taking advantage of newly improved mobile ordering on gameday, available via the Steelers Mobile App. Fans can place their order from their seat and pick up at designated concession locations.

New Locations & Concepts

--> Six Little Caesars pizza outlets have been introduced throughout the stadium to pair with additional locations of fan favorites Auntie Anne's and Caliente Pizza. These new locations will broaden both the quality and variety of offerings in the stadium.

--> Steel City Classics, a new walk-in express area, located in the east and west upper deck, will allow fans to select their favorite concessions and checkout themselves, so they can quickly get back to the game.

--> New food and beverage items have been added to the roster including delights like fudge puppies, chipped ham grilled cheese, poutine tots, and more. At Spirits 33 locations, fans can look for two new signature cocktails featuring Dubliner Irish Whiskey in a Steelers mason jar, that fans can take home. For a complete look at all Acrisure Stadium food and beverage options, click here.

NEW FEATURES & ENTERTAINMENT

--> Gameday Entertainment: Steelers Nation can expect a revitalized pregame with new features and fan traditions that will get them excited for the game. Fans are encouraged to arrive at their seats 20 minutes before kickoff to not miss a moment. Throughout the game, fans will notice modernmusic and video entertainment, along with interactive games featuring a helmet shuttle, fan filters, and more.

--> First Down Line & Down and Distance: The team is bringing some of the standard Network TV broadcast game elements to the stadium. Now fans will be able to follow the flow of the game on the scoreboard more easily through a yellow first down line and easy-toread Down & Distance graphics.

--> Next Gen Stats: A new statistical feature that provides fans with more detailed game and player statistics will be on display each game.

--> Commercial Clock: This new feature allows fans to understand how much time is left in Network TV timeouts, a countdown to when live game action will return to the field.

STADIUM ATTRACTIONS

--> Tours: Fans can elevate their weekend by booking a tour at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum has quickly become a bucket list destination for any fan. Guests can also go behind the scenes with an iconic stadium tour. Book a Tour here.

--> Pregame Activations: Stage AE, Art Rooney Ave & Gate A lawn will feature legend meet and greets and several new photo opportunities including a 360-degree booth, a HERE WE GO sign, live music, and more. The FedEx Great Hall features the newly revealed Franco Harris retired jersey display and will also host an exclusive pregame Q&A session with a Steelers alumeach gameday.

--> Pro Shop: Steelers Pro Shop locations have been revamped throughout the stadium and are the best places to get new 2023 exclusive Steelers apparel and items sourced directly from the team.

--> Student Rush: College students now have the chance to secure exclusive tickets to each home gamevia this brand-new program. All fans can visit the newly designated area behind the south scoreboard for a variety of photo ops and city views. Learn more here.