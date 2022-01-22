A time to serve others

Monday was a day to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but to truly honor the memory of the Civil Rights activist, the day should be observed as, 'a day on, not a day off.'

The third Monday is January known as MLK Day. And while yes, many companies close for the day, it is officially a day of service to celebrate King's life and legacy.

And the Steelers are among those who served, even if the weather altered their schedule somewhat.

The Steelers partnered with the Penguins and Pirates to give back to the Pittsburgh community by hosting drive-thru and walk-up distributions, which was held on Saturday, Jan. 22 due to the weather.

The preparation kicked off on January 14, when representatives from all three teams and the community gathered at Heinz Field to pack 1,500 bags that will be distributed, all of them containing basic needs like groceries, shoes, socks and more. Among those helping to pack the items, which were done in conjunction with Convoy of Hope, were members of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, athletes from Community College of Beaver County, and American Red Cross volunteers.