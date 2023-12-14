A New Steelers Field for Kids

"We are excited to be part of this special project which will provide the young athletes of our region access to a state-of-the-art facility at Hazelwood Green," said Dan Rooney, Steelers Director of Business Development & Strategy. "Not only will the field be utilized for various clinics and games in the community, but the Steelers plan to use the field for community programming and player-led initiatives. It is a very exciting announcement, and we are appreciative of the efforts of so many people in the community to help make this a reality, in particular the Richard King Mellon Foundation and Tishman Speyer."

Tim Smith, Founder and CEO of Center of Life, a Hazelwood community-empowerment organization, said, "Center of Life (COL) is thrilled to welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Greater Hazelwood community. COL has partnered with the Steelers for several years, providing tickets for our families, students and staff to attend football games and engaging our students in the NFL's "My Cleats, My Cause" program. The players have volunteered and participated in our community events, filling bags with food for Thanksgiving meals, delivering turkeys to families, and helping students with homework. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been great community partners, but now they'll be partners in the community. "Here We Go!" Together!

The project is a collaboration of three generational, community-focused organizations: The Steelers; Tishman Speyer; and the Richard King Mellon Foundation.

The Steelers, one of the NFL's oldest franchises, were founded 90 years ago by Art Rooney Sr.; today the organization is led by his grandson, Art Rooney II. Tishman Speyer, an internationally admired developer focused on building vibrant communities, traces its roots back 125 years and is led by CEO Rob Speyer. And the Richard King Mellon Foundation is Pittsburgh's largest philanthropy and one of the 50 largest in the world; the foundation was founded 76 years ago and today is led by Richard King Mellon's grandchildren.

The new Steelers field is centered on a shared belief between the three organizations in the central importance of sports and recreation in youth development, and a shared commitment to assure that such opportunities are available to all. The project is meant to decisively address a well-documented shortage of youth-centric sports and recreation destinations in the City of Pittsburgh.

The complex will be built in the section of Hazelwood Green most easily accessible to the Hazelwood community. It will serve youth from Hazelwood and across the Pittsburgh region.

"The Steelers organization has a long history of giving back to their community of fans," said Sonya Tilghman, executive director of Hazelwood Initiative, Inc. "It's exciting that they want Hazelwood to be their home. But, not only will this facility provide a place for Steelers-sponsored programs and events -- the facility will be a resource for community organization's programming as well. This facility will be a great addition to our community, and we're looking forward to having the Steelers as our neighbors!"

The Richard King Mellon Foundation has awarded a $10 million grant to Steelers Charities, the team's charitable arm, to fund construction of the new community field.

"Our Board approved this funding because this historic project advances so many of the Foundation's philanthropic priorities," said Sam Reiman, Director of the Foundation. "This new community field will become a destination to advance the health and well-being and future economic mobility of youth in Hazelwood and across our region. It will spur economic development in Hazelwood and all of Pittsburgh. And it is yet another compelling demonstration of the unique potential of Hazelwood Green to attract nationally respected organizations to work together to create a new model of community and economic development to benefit the people of Hazelwood and our region."

As master developer of Hazelwood Green, Tishman Speyer will draw upon its experience and expertise managing similar community-focused partnerships with the New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, and Harvard University. In addition to its partnership with Steelers Charities and the Foundation, Tishman Speyer is working with Carnegie Mellon University on the new Robotics Innovation Center and the University of Pittsburgh on a new biomanufacturing center at Hazelwood Green, the BioForge.

"A key objective of this historic redevelopment is to harness the energy and dedication of Pittsburgh's most beloved institutions to enrich the neighborhoods surrounding Hazelwood Green," said Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer. "The Steelers' field and youth recreation complex embodies that commitment and will give back to the community, the city and its families for decades to come."

The field will be located at the site's southeast entrance on Hazelwood Avenue between Gloster Street and Tecumseh Street.