A new look, with familiar elements

The changes are noticeable from the time you arrive, as the front entrance and lobby have undergone a complete makeover. But the new look still has a bit of yesteryear, with a steel Pittsburgh Steelers sign that was once on the outside of the team's office at Three Rivers Stadium now adorning the main wall in the lobby.

One of the biggest renovations took place in the team's weight room, which with all the changes the name 'weight room' is not even appropriate any longer.

"It's going to be a special area," said conditioning coordinator Garrett Giemont. "Everything has been planned out to take it from a weight room to a performance center."

The renovation provided much needed space to the area and will allow for six power racks and two Keiser racks, which combine lifting for strength and explosion. There will also be machines for strength and conditioning and athletic training rehabilitation.

In addition there will be a wall that is designed to take force for the players to do their medicine ball work and slam ball work.

Overlooking the area will be the cardio mezzanine, a second floor that has sweeping views of the practice field and the Monongahela River.

The newly designed performance center is going to be a welcome change.

"(The players) are really excited," said Giemont. "We went through this offseason where we weren't in the traditional space of the weight room. When you were to walk past the area (where the weight room was under construction) to go to the field, you could see the progress being made. The guys are really fired up and can hardly wait to get in there and actively use the equipment to put us in a position to win a world championship."