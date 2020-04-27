A look at the Class of 2020

Kevin Dotson

Fourth Round

The Steelers stayed on the offensive side of the ball with their second pick in the fourth round, the 135th pick overall, by selecting guard Kevin Dotson from Louisiana.

Dotson was a 2019 Associated Press, USA Today, Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Focus first-team All-American who made 52 starts in his college career.

"Watching him on tape he is a really big man with great lift," said offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett. "He is a very good athlete. What really shows up on his tape is he is a people mover. I really like that. This guy can move. He can do all of the stuff we were looking for. The second level stuff is good. He is the type of guy we look at that old school run game stuff like back in the day when you would run through guys. This really flashes on his tape and jumped out at us.

"We like the off the field stuff too. Nobody every said anything bad about him. He is a self-made guy looking for the next step. We are looking forward to getting him in a Steelers uniform and getting him rolling."

According to Sarrett, Dotson is an interior player who has the flexibility to move to tackle and has the ability to come in and compete for the left guard spot that was vacated by the retirement of Ramon Foster.

"He has all of the intangibles," said Sarrett. "When you watch this guy, he runs through people. He can run through the point of attack. It brings flexibility to the room. It gives us options. At the end of the day the best five will start, but I think realistically that is a guy who can go in and compete for the spot."

Dotson, the first non-Combine player to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, grew up a Steelers fan and said coming to the black and gold is a dream.

"The craziest thing about it is they are legit my family's favorite team," said Dotson. "To get this pick is ridiculous. It's crazy.

"They have always been my number one team. I have followed them since I was five. Even in my house, we have a big old man cave and it's all Steelers decked out. I have been following them forever. My favorite player used to be 'The Bus' (Jerome Bettis). All of my passwords had the number 36 at the end of them just because of that. Now that this is happening, it's ridiculous. I couldn't even imagine it happening."

The other thing that has his mind blown is the reality that he will be playing with Ben Roethlisberger and blocking for the quarterback he grew up watching.