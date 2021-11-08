A banner day for local veterans

Ebron spent time talking to the veterans, posing for pictures, and just thanking them for all they have done for our country.

"This was a no brainer," said Ebron. "Being a part of this event, it being a part of my family, it's easy for me to do. It makes total sense. I am luckier to be in their presence than they are in mine. I am lucky to get to see them. I am thankful to be able to talk to them and them to be home with their families."

The Steelers will have other events as a part of Salute to Service, an initiative that Ebron enjoys.

"I think it's important the same way we make all the cancers important (during Crucial Catch month)," said Ebron. "It's important to understand there are people out there fighting every day, protecting us in some way, shape, form or fashion. I think that is important.

"The fact that we acknowledge it to show we care. I am happy the NFL has it as a part of their agenda."

And Ebron is thrilled the group will be at Heinz Field to enjoy the game, and the tribute to those who serve.