3 takes from Kevin Colbert

"The organization is built on character, and I think they look for that in all their people who work for them," said Colbert. "Leadership, it's a very valuable quality. Think back to Joe Greene in the '70s, he was the ultimate leader. I think when you see guys like that, you know Ramon (Foster), having the same types of intangible qualities, there's value in that because it's a team game. What they can do off the field, from a football-character standpoint, it's huge. Like I said, we probably value it more than other teams with our players because we know them. Other teams don't know them. Now, all they do is watch film and watch them play like we do with other team's players. If we don't know them, we can't talk about another team's player's intangibles, because we haven't seen it or witnessed it. In Ramon's case, we have."