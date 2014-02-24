3 QBs seen as likely top-10 picks

Mike Mayock of NFL Network prioritizes the quarterbacks as follows: Bridgewater, Manziel, Bortles, Carr, and McCarron. Those guys appear on just about everybody's top-five list, but the issue for the Steelers is when, not in what order.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle is certain the Texans will use the first overall pick on a quarterback, primarily because the team's roster is solid everywhere but there. Bill O'Brien is the Texans' recently hired coach, and because he once was an offensive coordinator in New England he's expected to have some detailed specifications on what kind of quarterback he wants to operate his system.

Other teams with a need for a quarterback that are picking ahead of the Steelers in the first round include Jacksonville with the third choice, Cleveland with the fourth, Oakland with the fifth, Minnesota with the eighth, and Tennessee with the 11th, unless Coach Ken Whisenhunt was serious when he said he was looking forward to working with Jake Locker.

As for those five prospects, it will be Bridgewater, Manziel, and Bortles who are the best bets to be drafted before the Steelers' turn comes at No. 15.

Bridgewater is perceived to be a football-smart, rhythm-passer, who compensates for his lack of difference-making arm strength with intangibles and intelligence. The concern with him, as is one of the concerns with Manziel, is whether Bridgewater's smallish frame is one capable of withstanding the punishment NFL defenses find a way to dish out to quarterbacks. In Bridgewater's favor, he weighed in here at 214 pounds, up nine from his in-season playing weight at Louisville of 205.

Bortles has the lowest Q-rating of the three, having played at Central Florida and only having done that with distinction for a single season. Maybe because of that, Bortles is the only one of the top three who took part in the Combine's passing drills. Because the throwers are working with unfamiliar receivers, the elite prospects often defer the passing workout to their pro days.

"But I want to compete," Bortles said of his decision to throw here. "That's kind of who I am, that's what I want to do. I look forward to doing everything here. That's kind of the way I was brought up and who I am."

It's a common practice to pigeon-hole the players at a particular position in a particular draft, and so it has come to be that Bortles is known as the quarterback who will need the most seasoning until he's ready to play. That was the same label stuck on Ben Roethlisberger prior to the 2004 draft, and he was 13-0 as a rookie and a Super Bowl champion after his second season. Just saying.