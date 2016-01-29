3 keys to Bryant's success

Off and running:** In addition to karate, which will also include some mixed martial arts and boxing, Bryant will be focused on improving his speed this offseason. If that is even possible.

Bryant will train again this year with Olympic Gold Medalist Maurice Greene in an effort to step his game up even more.

"There is always room for improvement," said Bryant. "He knows what it takes. He knows the proper techniques of how to run. It's a great work out. I want to be one of the fastest players in football, which I am now. I just want to continue to improve on that."

Driven to improve: So why does Bryant attack the offseason in the manner that he does? Why is he so driven to get better, training as hard as he possibly can?