3 hits from Fitz

Growing spurt:** Spending time on the practice squad this season helped Toussaint vastly and prepared him when he was added to the active roster later in the year.

"I saw a lot of growth," said Toussaint. "Just learning from guys like Le'Veon Bell and Le'Veon Bell was major. For me to see those guys put work on the field helped. I applied that to the practice field. Going against the defense helped me tremendously. I feel like I was quicker on response to pass protections and quicker on reads to holds. I feel like it helped me, especially those guys in general.

"I learned how to read the offense well, how to study it off the field. Just watching those guys on film puts me in a different vibe. I can see how they do things and I can adjust quickly. I could apply that when it came time for games."

Fun for all: The Steelers explosive offense is one that players love being a part of and Toussaint is no exception.