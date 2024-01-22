2024 NFL Key Dates

February 4: Pro Bowl Games.

February 11: Super Bowl LVIII (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV).

February 20: Teams may begin designating Franchise/Transition players.

February 27-March 4: NFL Scouting Combine (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN).

March 5: Teams must designate Franchise/Transition players prior to 4 p.m., New York time.

March 11-13: Free-agency negotiation period. During the period beginning at 12:00 noon, New York time, on March 11 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 13, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2023 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 13.

During the above two-day negotiating period, a prospective UFA who is not represented by an NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor ("Unrepresented Player") is permitted to communicate directly with a new club's front office officials (excluding the head coach and other members of the club's coaching staff) regarding contract negotiations. The club is responsible for confirming the player's status as an Unrepresented Player.

No prospective unrestricted free agent is permitted to execute a contract with a new club until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 13.

March 13: End/start of League Year. The 2024 League Year and free-agency period begin at 4 p.m., New York time. Trades can begin and teams can sign free agents.

March 24-27: Annual League Meeting (Orlando, FL).

April 15: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 17: Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at its club facility.

April 19: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 25-27: 2024 NFL Draft (Detroit, Michigan).