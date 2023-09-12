2023 Rock Steelers Style theme announced

Sep 12, 2023 at 02:00 PM

Gameday – Fashion Edition was announced today as this year's theme for the Steelers annual fashion show. Rock Steelers Style, the team's largest annual fundraiser, is presented by Neighborhood Ford Store, PNC, UPMC and UPMC Health Plan. The event benefits the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, Cancer Bridges and the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research.

Rock Steelers Style 2023: Gameday – Fashion Edition, will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 6, at Stage AE. Steelers President Art Rooney II and wife, Greta, along with Head Coach Mike Tomlin and wife, Kiya, will serve as event co-chairs.

Coordinated efforts from players, personnel, and local fashion designers come together for this event, created to show off players and their families in their best looks for an evening full of football, fashion, and food. Models, players, and their families will be highlighting this season's latest fashion trends from local and national fashion brands, including Kiya Tomlin, the Steelers Pro Shop and more.

For more information on Rock Steelers Style 2023: Gameday – Fashion Edition, please click here! To purchase individual or group tickets and/or learn how you can support the event, please contact PetroneB@steelers.nfl.com.

