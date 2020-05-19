2020 individual game tickets available May 22

May 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM

A limited number of individual game tickets for the Steelers' 2020 home games will be available through Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, May 22, at 10 a.m.

Fans may buy up to eight tickets total per household, in any combination, for any of the eight regular-season home games. There is no ticket limit for either of the team's preseason home contests.

The Steelers will continue their variable pricing plan for the 2020 season, which consists of four tiers:

  • Premier: Philadelphia (Week 5) and Baltimore (Week 12)
  • Black: Denver (Week 2), Cleveland (Week 6) and Indianapolis (Week 16)
  • Gold: Houston (Week 3), Cincinnati (Week 10) and Washington (Week 13)
  • Preseason: Tampa Bay (Week 1) and New Orleans (Week 2)

Tickets will be made available exclusively through Ticketmaster on www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets will not be sold at the Heinz Field Box Office.

Since there are a limited number of tickets available, tickets are expected to sell out very quickly.

2020 HOME PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Preseason Week 1
Fri., Aug. 14
vs. Tampa Bay
7:30 p.m. (CBS/KDKA-TV)

Preseason Week 2
Sun., Aug. 23
vs. New Orleans
8 p.m. (FOX/ WPGH-TV)

2020 HOME REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE
Week 2, Sunday, Sept. 20
vs. Denver Broncos
1 p.m. (CBS/KDKA-TV)

Week 3, Sunday, Sept. 27
vs. Houston Texans
1 p.m. (CBS/KDKA-TV)

Week 5, Sunday, Oct. 11
vs. Philadelphia Eagles*
1 p.m. (FOX/WPGH-TV)

Week 6, Sunday, Oct. 18
vs. Cleveland Browns*
1 p.m. (CBS/KDKA-TV)

Week 10, Sunday, Nov. 15
vs. Cincinnati Bengals*
1 p.m. (FOX/WPGH-TV)

Week 12, Thursday, Nov. 26
vs. Baltimore Ravens
8:20 p.m. (NBC/WPXI-TV)

Week 13, Sunday, Dec. 6
vs. Washington Redskins*
1 p.m. (FOX/WPGH-TV)

Week 16, Sunday, Dec. 27
vs. Indianapolis Colts*
1 p.m. (CBS/KDKA-TV)

** Times and TV network may change due to flexible scheduling.
*All times are Eastern.

Related Content

news

2023 Rock Steelers Style theme announced

"Gameday – Fashion Edition" will be this year's theme for the annual fashion show
news

Acrisure Stadium features enhancements for 2023

The home of the Steelers has plenty of new features for fans for the 2023 season
news

Steelers launch Student Rush program

The innovative program the Steelers launched today engages with the local college market
news

YinzChat set to kick off '23 season

Steelers fans can now play YinzChat, the team's official game
news

Steelers current 2023 roster

Updated: A look at who makes up the Steelers current roster, which is 52 players
news

Harris' jersey display to be unveiled on Saturday

The Steelers will reveal Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris' retired jersey display on Saturday
news

Fitzpatrick ranked No. 18 in Top 100 Players

Minkah Fitzpatrick is ranked No. 18 in the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2023
news

Watt ranked No. 27 in Top 100 Players

T.J. Watt is ranked No. 27 in the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2023
news

NFL continues working toward diversity

The Steelers are taking part in the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative

news

Steelers announce 2023 game themes

The Steelers announced the game themes and celebrations for the 2023 season, including Alumni Weekend and Hall of Honor
news

Statement from Rooney II on Haggans

A statement from Team President Art Rooney II on the passing of Clark Haggans
news

Stan Savran, broadcaster, 76

Longtime Pittsburgh broadcaster and trusted voice for decades, passed away on Monday night
Advertising