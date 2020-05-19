2020 individual game tickets available May 22

A limited number of individual game tickets for the Steelers' 2020 home games will be available through Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, May 22, at 10 a.m.

Fans may buy up to eight tickets total per household, in any combination, for any of the eight regular-season home games. There is no ticket limit for either of the team's preseason home contests.

The Steelers will continue their variable pricing plan for the 2020 season, which consists of four tiers:

Premier: Philadelphia (Week 5) and Baltimore (Week 12)

Black: Denver (Week 2), Cleveland (Week 6) and Indianapolis (Week 16)

Gold: Houston (Week 3), Cincinnati (Week 10) and Washington (Week 13)

Preseason: Tampa Bay (Week 1) and New Orleans (Week 2)

Tickets will be made available exclusively through Ticketmaster on www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets will not be sold at the Heinz Field Box Office.

Since there are a limited number of tickets available, tickets are expected to sell out very quickly.

2020 HOME PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Preseason Week 1

Fri., Aug. 14

vs. Tampa Bay

7:30 p.m. (CBS/KDKA-TV)

Preseason Week 2

Sun., Aug. 23

vs. New Orleans

8 p.m. (FOX/ WPGH-TV)

2020 HOME REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE

Week 2, Sunday, Sept. 20

vs. Denver Broncos

1 p.m. (CBS/KDKA-TV)

Week 3, Sunday, Sept. 27

vs. Houston Texans

1 p.m. (CBS/KDKA-TV)

Week 5, Sunday, Oct. 11

vs. Philadelphia Eagles*

1 p.m. (FOX/WPGH-TV)

Week 6, Sunday, Oct. 18

vs. Cleveland Browns*

1 p.m. (CBS/KDKA-TV)

Week 10, Sunday, Nov. 15

vs. Cincinnati Bengals*

1 p.m. (FOX/WPGH-TV)

Week 12, Thursday, Nov. 26

vs. Baltimore Ravens

8:20 p.m. (NBC/WPXI-TV)

Week 13, Sunday, Dec. 6

vs. Washington Redskins*

1 p.m. (FOX/WPGH-TV)

Week 16, Sunday, Dec. 27

vs. Indianapolis Colts*

1 p.m. (CBS/KDKA-TV)