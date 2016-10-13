2017 Pro Bowl voting has begun

The polls are now open!

Beginning today, fans may vote to select players for the 2017 Pro Bowl to be played on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida and televised live on ESPN. Voting is available online and on web-enabled mobile phones by going to NFL.com/probowlvote and will be open through Tuesday, December 13.

The Pro Bowl players are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 16.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday, December 20 live on NFL Network.

The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its all-star teams. It was the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.

The 2017 Pro Bowl will feature a return to the traditional AFC vs. NFC game format following three years using a revised, "unconferenced" format. The following is a breakdown of positions and the corresponding numbers of players who will be selected (88 total): OFFENSE

Wide Receivers (8)

Tight Ends (4)

Tackles (6)

Guards (6)

Centers (4)

Quarterbacks (6)

Running Backs (6)

Fullbacks (2) DEFENSE

Defensive Ends (6)

Interior Linemen (6)

Outside Linebackers (6)

Return Specialists (2)

Inside/Middle Linebackers (4)

Cornerbacks (8)

Safeties (6) SPECIAL TEAMS

Punters (2)

Placekickers (2)

Special Teamers (2)

Need Players (2-Coach's Choice)

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on October 25. Fans may visit ProBowl.com for additional information on the re-imagined Pro Bowl Week, which features a variety of free, family-friendly events in Orlando.

Leading up to the Pro Bowl, the NFL will host new activities to celebrate all levels of the sport at Walt Disney World Resort and throughout Orlando. Highlights of PRO BOWL WEEK festivities include:

Pro Bowl AFC and NFC practices will be held alongside youth football competitions, activities and fan events at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort, which annually hosts more than 100 youth sports events, such as the Pop Warner Super Bowl.

The 2017 Pro Bowl players will also be able to invite their former youth or high school coach to be a part of the celebrations during the week. Players on the winning Pro Bowl team will receive a grant from the NFL Foundation to support their youth or high school football program.

The first-ever NFL Women's Career in Football Forum will be held in conjunction with USA Football's Women's World Football Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort. The forum will prepare women for careers in football operations, including coaching, officiating and scouting.

NFL FLAG Championships and Punt, Pass, and Kick National Championships will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort. The 13-14 Boys Championship Game will be aired on ESPN as part of the network's broadcast of the Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium.

The annual USA Football National Conference will take place at the Orange County Convention Center during the weekend of Pro Bowl. USA Football, the sport's national governing body and a member of the U.S. Olympic Committee, leads the largest annual conference of high school and youth football administrators and high school coaches in the United States. More than 650 participants from all 50 states attended USA Football's 2016 National Conference in Indianapolis, addressing coach education, player safety and key trends through inspiring speakers representing youth, high school, collegiate and pro levels.

The Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award winner will be announced during the Pro Bowl as part of a year-long recognition of high school coaches on ESPN. The award honors high school football coaches that display the integrity, achievement, and leadership exemplified by Pro Football Hall of Famer DON SHULA, the winningest coach in NFL history.