2016 Training Camp schedule announced

For the 51st consecutive year, the Steelers will hold training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. The team will report to Saint Vincent College on Thursday, July 28.

Pittsburgh will have 14 total practices that are open to the public, with the first one taking place on Friday, July 29. The team's first padded practice will take place on Sunday, July 31. On Friday, August 5, the Steelers will hold their annual night practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. The Steelers' final practice open to the public will be on Tuesday, August 16.