2016 Training Camp schedule announced

We took to the skies to capture some unique angles of our training camp home.
The Steelers announced their complete 2016 training camp schedule today.
For the 51st consecutive year, the Steelers will hold training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. The team will report to Saint Vincent College on Thursday, July 28.
Pittsburgh will have 14 total practices that are open to the public, with the first one taking place on Friday, July 29. The team's first padded practice will take place on Sunday, July 31. On Friday, August 5, the Steelers will hold their annual night practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. The Steelers' final practice open to the public will be on Tuesday, August 16.
In addition, the Steelers and Detroit Lions will participate in joint practice sessions Tuesday, August 9 and Wednesday, August 10.
Below is the team's complete 2016 training camp schedule. For the most up-to-date information visit steelers.com.
Steelers 2016 Training Camp Schedule
DAY
DATE
PRACTICE SCHEDULE
Thursday
July 28
All players report by 4 p.m.
Friday
July 29
2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Saturday
July 30
2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Sunday
July 31
2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Monday
August 1
2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Tuesday
August 2
Players Day Off (No Practice)
Wednesday
August 3
2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Thursday
August 4
2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Friday
August 5
7 p.m. Latrobe Memorial Stadium (Open To Public)
Saturday
August 6
2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Sunday
August 7
2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Monday
August 8
Players Day Off (No Practice)
Tuesday
August 9
Joint Practice with Detroit
(Time TBD; Open To Public)
Wednesday
August 10
Joint Practice with Detroit
(Time TBD; Open To Public)
Thursday
August 11
Practice Not Open To Public
Friday
August 12
First Preseason Gamevs. Detroit (7 p.m. KDKA-TV)
Saturday
August 13
Players Day Off (No Practice)
Sunday
August 14
2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Monday
August 15
2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Tuesday
August 16
2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
Wednesday
August 17
Practice Not Open To Public
Thursday
August 18
Second Preseason Game vs. Philadelphia (7 p.m. KDKA-TV)
*Schedule subject to change