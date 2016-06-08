2016 Training Camp schedule announced

Jun 08, 2016 at 01:50 AM

The Steelers announced their complete 2016 training camp schedule today.

For the 51st consecutive year, the Steelers will hold training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. The team will report to Saint Vincent College on Thursday, July 28.

Pittsburgh will have 14 total practices that are open to the public, with the first one taking place on Friday, July 29. The team's first padded practice will take place on Sunday, July 31. On Friday, August 5, the Steelers will hold their annual night practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. The Steelers' final practice open to the public will be on Tuesday, August 16.

In addition, the Steelers and Detroit Lions will participate in joint practice sessions Tuesday, August 9 and Wednesday, August 10.

Below is the team's complete 2016 training camp schedule. For the most up-to-date information visit steelers.com.


Steelers 2016 Training Camp Schedule

DAY

DATE

PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Thursday

July 28

All players report by 4 p.m.

Friday

July 29

2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Saturday

July 30

2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Sunday

July 31

2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Monday

August 1

2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Tuesday

August 2

Players Day Off (No Practice)

Wednesday

August 3

2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Thursday

August 4

2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Friday

August 5

7 p.m. Latrobe Memorial Stadium (Open To Public)

Saturday

August 6

2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Sunday

August 7

2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Monday

August 8

Players Day Off (No Practice)

Tuesday

August 9

Joint Practice with Detroit
(Time TBD; Open To Public)

Wednesday

August 10

Joint Practice with Detroit
(Time TBD; Open To Public)

Thursday

August 11

Practice Not Open To Public

Friday

August 12

First Preseason Gamevs. Detroit (7 p.m. KDKA-TV)

Saturday

August 13

Players Day Off (No Practice)

Sunday

August 14

2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Monday

August 15

2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Tuesday

August 16

2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Wednesday

August 17

Practice Not Open To Public

Thursday

August 18

Second Preseason Game vs. Philadelphia (7 p.m. KDKA-TV)

*Schedule subject to change

