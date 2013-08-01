2013 McDonald's Steelers KidZone Show Tapings

Show taping takes place at Heinz Field in the FedEx Great Hall
Doors Open at 5:30 p.m., show taping begins at 6:30 p.m.
Kids under age 12 are free, all others $5.00.
Two shows are taped per night. Parking available for a fee.
The McDonald Steelers KidZONE Show airs Sunday mornings at 10:30 A.M. on The Pittsburgh CW.
Once guests are known for each show we will publish them on this page.
Taping DatesTuesday, September 3 - Will Gay and Chris Carter
Tuesday, September 10 - Kelvin Beachum and Derek Moye
Tuesday, September 17 - Kion Wilson and Mike Adams
Tuesday, September 24 - Robert Golden and Jonathan Dwyer
Tuesday, October 8 - Will Johnson and Zoltan Mesko
Tuesday, October 15 - Matt Spaeth and TBA