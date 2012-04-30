2012 Individual Game Ticket Information

A limited number of individual game tickets for the Steelers' 2012 home games will be available through Ticketmaster at a date and time to be determined.
Fans may buy up to four tickets total per household, in any combination, for any of the eight regular-season games. There is no ticket limit for either of the two preseason home contests. A majority of the tickets will be priced at either $66 or $70. There will also be single seats available at various locations and price ranges.
Tickets will be sold on www.ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster's toll free sales line 1-800-745-3000. Tickets will not be sold at Ticketmaster Outlets.
2012 PITTSBURGH STEELERS HOME SCHEDULE
Steelers 2012 Preseason Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (TV)
|Sun., Aug. 19
|Indianapolis
|8:00 p.m. (NBC/WPXI-TV)
|Thurs., Aug. 30
|Carolina
|7:00 p.m. (KDKA-TV)**
Steelers 2012 Regular Season Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (TV)
|Sun., Sept. 16
|N.Y. Jets
|4:15 p.m. (CBS)
|Sun., Oct. 7
|Philadelphia
|1:00 p.m. (FOX)
|Sun., Oct. 28
|Washington
|1:00 p.m. (FOX)
|Mon., Nov. 12
|Kansas City
|8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Sun., Nov. 18
|Baltimore
|8:20 p.m. (NBC)
|Sun., Dec. 9
|San Diego
|1:00 p.m. (CBS)
|Sun., Dec. 23
|Cincinnati
|1:00 p.m. (CBS)
|Sun., Dec. 30
|Cleveland
|1:00 p.m. (CBS)**
* Times and TV network may change due to flexible scheduling