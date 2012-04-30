2012 Individual Game Ticket Information

A limited number of individual game tickets for the Steelers' 2012 home games will be available through Ticketmaster at a date and time to be determined.

Fans may buy up to four tickets total per household, in any combination, for any of the eight regular-season games. There is no ticket limit for either of the two preseason home contests. A majority of the tickets will be priced at either $66 or $70. There will also be single seats available at various locations and price ranges.