2012 Individual Game Ticket Information

Apr 30, 2012 at 06:55 AM

A limited number of individual game tickets for the Steelers' 2012 home games will be available through Ticketmaster at a date and time to be determined.

Fans may buy up to four tickets total per household, in any combination, for any of the eight regular-season games. There is no ticket limit for either of the two preseason home contests. A majority of the tickets will be priced at either $66 or $70. There will also be single seats available at various locations and price ranges.

Tickets will be sold on www.ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster's toll free sales line 1-800-745-3000. Tickets will not be sold at Ticketmaster Outlets.

2012 PITTSBURGH STEELERS HOME SCHEDULE

Steelers 2012 Preseason Schedule

DateOpponentTime (TV)
Sun., Aug. 19Indianapolis8:00 p.m. (NBC/WPXI-TV)
Thurs., Aug. 30Carolina7:00 p.m. (KDKA-TV)**

Steelers 2012 Regular Season Schedule

DateOpponentTime (TV)
Sun., Sept. 16N.Y. Jets4:15 p.m. (CBS)
Sun., Oct. 7Philadelphia1:00 p.m. (FOX)
Sun., Oct. 28Washington1:00 p.m. (FOX)
Mon., Nov. 12Kansas City8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Sun., Nov. 18Baltimore8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Sun., Dec. 9San Diego1:00 p.m. (CBS)
Sun., Dec. 23Cincinnati1:00 p.m. (CBS)
Sun., Dec. 30Cleveland1:00 p.m. (CBS)**

* Times and TV network may change due to flexible scheduling

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

