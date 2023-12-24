10 Thoughts: Tomlin's message still resonates with Steelers

There has been a lot of noise in recent weeks outside the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex regarding whether Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin's message to his team had "gotten stale."
If Saturday's 34-11 whipping of the Cincinnati Bengals showed anything, it's that Tomlin's message still resonates within those walls.
"Yeah. Everybody likes to think it's hitting on deaf ears, but we've got a lot of guys who have a lot of pride," said Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward. "It's an honor to be coached by him."
Heyward would know. He's been with Tomlin his entire 13-year career.
But he's not the only one in that locker room that feels that way.
"I've been in this league for 10 years and Coach T is the best in the business," said wide receiver Allen Robinson, who is in his first season with the Steelers. "I don't know what other people say. I just know how we feel and how we come to work. For us, the messages that he gives us each and every day, the amount of knowledge that I've learned being under Coach T for these games and OTAs and camp, you learn so much football. People talk. People say things. Whatever. Coach T is the best in the business."
The Steelers had been mired in a three-game losing streak before Saturday's game. The vultures were circling their season.
Injuries had robbed the Steelers of a number of defensive starters and quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Critics were questioning Tomlin's decision to continue to play beleaguered wide receiver George Pickens and saying he was desperate to turn to third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph at quarterback.
But the outside noise is just that. The Steelers remained focused on the task at hand.
"It was definitely hard, but the easiest way to shut the negativity off is to get a win," said tight end Pat Freirmuth. "We had a pretty dominant win tonight."
That doesn't cure everything. Because of the three-game losing streak, the Steelers are now on the outside looking in on the playoffs.
But they stopped their slide.
And they did that because they focused on the things on which Tomlin wanted them to focus and got back to playing winning football.
They weren't highly penalized as they had been in those three losses, picking up just two for 15 yards. They didn't turn the ball over. They were overall fundamentally sound.
"You can't focus on the outside noise," Robinson said. "I thought we did a good job of staying locked into everything we needed to stay locked into this week and coming out here and putting together a much-needed victory. We were able to do that."
The Steelers were able to do that because Tomlin demanded it. He showed he still has the full attention of the team's locker room.
"I don't agree at all with what the media is saying about Coach T," Freiermuth said. "He had everyone's ear in this locker room. He's a great coach. He's a great leader of men.
• There were plenty of people calling for Tomlin to bench Pickens after the second-year wide receiver was called out by many for a lack of effort blocking at the goal line in last week's loss to the Colts.
Tomlin went the other way. The Steelers' first pass of the game went to Pickens on a slant he took 86 yards for a touchdown, the longest play from scrimmage in the NFL this season.
He later made a play down the sideline on which he somehow got his feet down while twisting to the ground on third-and-15 for a 44-yard gain to set up a field goal just before the half.
Pickens did that on his way to a four-catch, 195-yard game that was a huge part of the Steelers' efforts in winning this game.
Game action photos from the Steelers' Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium
What did Tomlin think of Pickens' performance after a tough week?
"It was appropriate," Tomlin said.
Part of being a head coach is knowing how to handle each player individually and which buttons to push to get the most out of them.
Tomlin obviously pushed the right buttons with the 22-year-old Pickens.
"It's good to see. Obviously, he's a playmaker," said Robinson. "He's a young player. He's learning different things, different nuances that come along with being a professional football player. From a talent standpoint, he goes out there and does what he did today. But he's learning. I'm glad to see him have a good game. We all are. He puts in the work."
As for Pickens, he wasn't worried about what was being said about him.
"I was just playing the best I could," he said. "I know I am true to myself. … I know who I am personally.
• While we're on the topic of Christmas redemption, it can't be done without mentioning the job Rudolph did in this game.
He got the ball out of his hands quickly. He knew exactly where he wanted to go with the ball. And he delivered it.
"Mason killed it. He did a hell of a job," said Freiermuth.
"I just saw his prep throughout the week, getting there early," said Heyward. "I saw him at the hotel (Friday). He was in deep study. Seeing him prepare, he was putting himself in a good spot. Throughout the week, I felt he was really going to relish this opportunity."
Rudolph completed 17 of 27 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns, both of which went to Pickens.
It was his first start in more than two years, the last coming in 2021 when he was a last-minute COVID substitute in a game against the Lions for Ben Roethlisberger.
"Very rewarding," said Rudolph, who improved to 6-4-1 as a starter for the Steelers, with whom he has been since 2018. "(I'm) just grateful to be back on this team this year and to have an opportunity to play a game. That's all you can ever ask for."
There was some question as to whether Rudolph would be back with this team this season. He was a free agent at the end of the 2022 season, but didn't get any other other offers. So he returned to Pittsburgh.
Luckily for the Steelers, he did.
At points during the second half, the fans at Acrisure Stadium were chanting his name. He's been with the Steelers long enough to know that also can go the other way.
"We've got a bunch of passionate fans and it was just what a joy to play in front of them tonight," Rudolph said. "Last home game, all my family in town, so it was amazing."
• Freiermuth was held without a catch in this game. Heck, he didn't even have a target.
This after catching a career-high nine passes for 120 yards against the Bengals in a win in Cincinnati last month.
But it wasn't all that surprising.
"They were doubling and tripling us," Freiermuth said of the tight ends. "They weren't going to let what happened the last time happen again. I'm cool with it. I just wanted to win. I blocked my ass off and tried to get the win."
With all the attention on the tight ends, it left the wide receivers with some one-on-one matchups on the outside.
So, the Bengals picked their poison. They just picked the wrong one.
• T.J. Watt affects the game so much beyond what shows up on the stat sheet.
Sure, he had a sack to push his league-leading total to 17 – the second-most in Steelers' history behind his NFL-record-tying 22.5 in 2021 – but early in the fourth quarter with the Steelers leading 31-11, the Bengals forced a three-and-out for the first time.
The Bengals planned on coming out in attack mode and left right tackle Jonah Williams alone with Watt for one of the few times.
Watt clearly beat Williams to the inside, forcing a holding penalty. Then, as the Bengals lined up again with nobody next to Williams to help on Watt, Williams false started.
Two plays later, Jake Browning was intercepted by Alex Highsmith on second-and-19.
Watt also drew a holding penalty on Williams on his sack in this game, forcing a fumble, as well.
There's no defensive player in the league playing better than Watt, who had three tackles, four quarterback hits and a pass defensed in this game, as well.
• In the grand scheme of things, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins had a big game against the Steelers, catching five passes on eight targets for 140 yards and a touchdown.
But with fellow star receiver Ja'Marr Chase out with a shoulder injury, you might wonder why Higgins only got eight targets, the same number as rookie Andre Iosivas.
The answer is Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Porter was on Higgins on 32 of the 40 pass routes he ran in this game. On the plays in which he was covered by Porter, Higgins had one reception on two targets for 15 yards.
Oftentimes, corners don't get credit for the passes that aren't thrown their way because they're in good coverage. Porter has proven to be a lockdown defender.
• The Steelers lost yet another inside linebacker when Elandon Roberts suffered a pectoral injury in the second quarter.
That meant Myles Jack, who was re-signed by the Steelers Nov. 20 after injuries to Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander, was brought back after being released by the Steelers in the offseason.
He wound up making six tackles, a sack and recording two quarterback hits.
"It was Elandon's game. It was his role," Jack said. "I'm hoping everything comes back negative so that he can keep doing his thing. But I'm here if they need me."
Roberts will have an MRI on his injury, but given the Steelers' luck with inside linebackers this season, it stands to figure Jack will continue to be needed.
"It was good to be back with the team, back with the guys, hear that Renegade again," Jack said. "All the marbles on the line, to be able to go out there, it's fun to be a part of."
• The Steelers' three leading tacklers in this game weren't with the team at the beginning of October.
Inside linebacker Mykal Walker, who led the team with eight tackles, was signed to the practice squad Oct. 30 and elevated after the injuries to Holcomb and Alexander.
Safety Eric Rowe was signed Nov. 20 when the Steelers had injuries to both Keanu Neal and Elijah Riley, as well as Minkah Fitzpatrick.
He started Saturday's game with Fitzpatrick out again, this time with a knee injury, and Damontae Kazee suspended.
And then there was Jack with six tackles.
That's the beauty of the NFL now allowing veteran players to spend time on the practice squad. You can stash players there who have plenty of experience, just in case they're needed.
•Dale Lolley is co-host of "SNR Drive" on Steelers Nation Radio. Subscribe to the podcast here: Apple Podcast | iHeart Podcast
Or, as was the case with Jack, who was elevated for this game, in case of emergency, even if they're not quite ready to play as many snaps as they did.
"I'm definitely not in midseason shape like the rest of these guys," said Jack, who had announced his retirement from the NFL in August. "I broke some good sweats, probably got to my third or fourth wind. But it was good. I'm going to get a good nap in tonight."
• The stats say Jaylen Warren had just eight carries for 24 yards, thought he did catch a team-high five passes for 30 yards, as well.
But it was Warren's block on linebacker Germaine Pratt that spung wide receiver Calvin Austin into the end zone for the Steelers' second touchdown.
Warren lined up in the backfield next to Rudolph and as Austin came across the formation to get the ball, took off around left end and completely leveled Pratt.
"I made sure to keep my head out of it – I think. I hope so," said Warren, who has been fined a couple of times this season – since overturned on appeal – by the NFL for hitting defenders with his helmet. "I saw him coming around. It was see color, hit color. I saw him. I didn't think it was going to happen like that."
Like that would be putting Pratt firmly on his back.
"That's always been my thing," said Warren of blocking.
• Now, it's on to Seattle and we'll see what happens there.
The Steelers are still alive for a playoff spot, moving ahead of the Bengals now in the AFC pecking order pending the outcomes from this weekend.
Who knows if they'll have enough to get into the postseason. But winning – and doing so in the fashion in which they did it – shows the talent this team has when it has its act together, something it didn't have the previous three weeks.
"That's what happens in the NFL. Sometimes you go through skids," said Freiermuth. "We went through those three weeks. But we've figured it out."
All they can do is try to take care of the business that remains ahead of them and see where it takes them. You can't do anything about the ones you've already lost.
"The door is creaked. But we've got more work to do," said Heyward. "We've got to go to Seattle. It's going to be a long trip out there. There's more football to be had."