10 Thoughts: Tomlin's message still resonates with Steelers

Or, as was the case with Jack, who was elevated for this game, in case of emergency, even if they're not quite ready to play as many snaps as they did.

"I'm definitely not in midseason shape like the rest of these guys," said Jack, who had announced his retirement from the NFL in August. "I broke some good sweats, probably got to my third or fourth wind. But it was good. I'm going to get a good nap in tonight."

• The stats say Jaylen Warren had just eight carries for 24 yards, thought he did catch a team-high five passes for 30 yards, as well.

But it was Warren's block on linebacker Germaine Pratt that spung wide receiver Calvin Austin into the end zone for the Steelers' second touchdown.

Warren lined up in the backfield next to Rudolph and as Austin came across the formation to get the ball, took off around left end and completely leveled Pratt.

"I made sure to keep my head out of it – I think. I hope so," said Warren, who has been fined a couple of times this season – since overturned on appeal – by the NFL for hitting defenders with his helmet. "I saw him coming around. It was see color, hit color. I saw him. I didn't think it was going to happen like that."

Like that would be putting Pratt firmly on his back.

"That's always been my thing," said Warren of blocking.

• Now, it's on to Seattle and we'll see what happens there.

The Steelers are still alive for a playoff spot, moving ahead of the Bengals now in the AFC pecking order pending the outcomes from this weekend.

Who knows if they'll have enough to get into the postseason. But winning – and doing so in the fashion in which they did it – shows the talent this team has when it has its act together, something it didn't have the previous three weeks.

"That's what happens in the NFL. Sometimes you go through skids," said Freiermuth. "We went through those three weeks. But we've figured it out."

All they can do is try to take care of the business that remains ahead of them and see where it takes them. You can't do anything about the ones you've already lost.