10 Thoughts: Steelers were one superstar short

• In the third quarter, Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was making a tackle on Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs when offensive lineman Conner McGovern came crashing into the pair from behind and caught Porter with a knee to the back of his helmet.

Offensive players crashing into piles from behind the play used to be illegal. But the league, for some reason, decided to change that rule a few years ago.

Porter left this game with a completely unnecessary concussion and did not return.

That's a play that should not be in the game.

"It's a dangerous play," said Rowe. "It's about player safety. You're focused on trying to make a tackle. It was just like a block in the back that they would call. But technically, it's not a block in a back. That's not even a pile push. That's just teeing off. If we did the same thing and cut their knees when they're not looking, they would definitely say something about it."

• Speaking with Bob Labriola in an interview that is run on game day, Tomlin was asked if the fact the Steelers haven't won a playoff game since 2016 is a "rallying point," for this current team.

"Not necessarily for our guys," Tomlin replied. "That's my story. That's not (Nick) Herbig's story. In 2016, Herbig was probably in ninth grade. A guy like Elandon Roberts was playing for another team. It's not their burden to bear. … I don't project my luggage onto them."

Harris, who has been with the Steelers since 2021, was asked about that after the game.

Just in case you think Tomlin was just playing lip service to the question, he most definitely was not.

"I didn't know that," Harris said when asked about it.

Fact is, this team has nothing to do with the team from 2016, the same way the team from 2016 had nothing to do with the one that won the Super Bowl in 2008.

Every team is different. Some of the players might still be the same. But they all have their own stories to write.