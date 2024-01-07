10 Thoughts: Steelers showed off their physicality again

"Whenever teams are playing against us, we're never worried about who is playing and who is not. … We didn't really care about who was out there or how long they were in the game. We wanted to play so physically that if they did play their guys, we wanted (Ravens coach John) Harbaugh say, 'Hey, we've got to get them out of there.' I think we were able to do that."

And they didn't just do it offensively. The Steelers hammered Baltimore's traditional running game, as well, forcing the Ravens to attempt more passes than would have been expected on a day like this.

Running backs Gus Edwards and Melvin Gordon got just 17 carries for 66 yards. And that came despite Edwards getting a 29-yard carry in the second quarter. On their other 16 rushing attempts, Edwards and Gordon had 37 yards, an average of 2.3 yards per carry. Both lost fumbles.

"You can't blame the weather," said linebacker Markus Golden. "When you get out there in a game like that for the Steelers against the Ravens, it's supposed to be like that. It's supposed to rain. That's the type of physical game it is. It was perfect for these two teams to match up like that is perfect."

Not everyone agreed with the weather part of Golden's assessment. Rookie offensive tackle Broderick Jones, who hails from the South, didn't love playing in a cold rain all day.

But he did agree the Steelers won this game because they were the more physical team.

"Yeah. Really," Jones said of the Steelers winning the physical battle. "With the weather and everything, all the factors that played into it, I believe so."