10 Thoughts: Steelers show off outside linebacker depth

• Chandon Sullivan got the start with the first-team defense as the nickel corner, but gave way to Elijah Riley.

Riley came up with an interception in the second quarter off a tipped pass by inside linebacker Cole Holcomb.

Then, in the third quarter, Sullivan was back in the game and intercepted a pass on a blitz out of the slot where he leaped in the air, tipping the pass and then intercepting it.

Both of those players have an opportunity to help this team this season.

• Holcomb and Elandon Roberts started the game at inside linebacker on Buffalo's opening series. Then, Kwon Alexander replaced Holcomb on the second series and was on the field with Roberts for the second series. For the third series, Holcomb came on again, replacing Roberts.

The Steelers seem to have a nice mix with those three, with Alexander looking as if he'll be the dime linebacker.

Much the way the Steelers could use either Damontae Kazee or Keanu Neal at strong safety depending on matchups, they also could do the same at linebacker, using a combination of that trio depending on the opponent and what it likes to do.

• Not only did Herbig make another big play on defense, so did second-round pick Joey Porter Jr., intercepting a pass in the second quarter.

The rookie cornerback missed the game against the Buccaneers with an injury, but got his feet wet in a big way in this game.

After picking off the Matt Barkley pass, Porter looked around for his father, longtime former Steelers player and coach, Joey Porter Sr. He finally found him and gave him the ball.

"He was all the way up there in the nosebleed (section)," the younger Porter said. "So, when he finally came down, I got the ball back and gave it to him."

They can argue later about who gets to keep it – though the elder Porter has enough game balls of his own from his playing days.