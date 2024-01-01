10 Thoughts: Steelers offensive line dominates

• Joey Porter Jr. was aligned on D.K. Metcalf on 26 of his 32 pass routes ran in this game. Metcalf wound up with three receptions on six targets, though he did go for 86 yards on those receptions.

Still, considering Porter was on Metcalf on both occasions in the fourth quarter, with the Steelers leading 30-20, on which the Seahawks tried to go to him in the end zone, it was significant.

Porter forced two incompletions and Seattle kicked a field goal with 2:04 remaining instead of getting a touchdown that would have pulled it within three points.

Porter said earlier in the week he had circled the matchup with Metcalf, one of the true unicorns in the NFL at the wide receiver position in terms of his size and speed, and he more than held his own.

"He's a chippy dude, trying to be physical with you before and after the play," said Porter. "I didn't let it affect me too much. It was a little tough for me in the first half, second half, I felt like I locked in and played football."

Locked in or locked down, which happens to be Porter's new nickname among his teammates.

"It's definitely been going around the locker room a little bit," Porter said of the "Lockdown" nickname.

• Some might scoff at Tomlin's 17-year streak without a losing season, but even those people have to admit that it does always make the season interesting.

With their win Sunday, the Steelers will once again play a meaningful game in the final week of the regular season.