10 Thoughts: Steelers answer questions in preseason

Now, all that really matters is scoring one more point that whoever you're playing on that particular day, but imagine what this pass rush can do if it's playing with a few more leads or a touchdown or more.

Just saying.

• It cannot be stressed nearly enough that the Steelers made it through the preseason without any major injuries.

And they now have 17 days with which to heal up any minor bumps and bruises before they play again.

"For guys who are banged up, it's a chance to get their bodies right before Week 1," said linebacker Alex Highsmith. "It gives us time to watch film and study the 49ers before they come to Pittsburgh. I'm excited for it. I can't wait for that matchup."

Remember, in each of the previous two seasons, the Steelers have gone on the road and beaten the Bills and Bengals – two of the NFL's top teams – to open the season. The opener this year is at home against another one of those teams that is considered a Super Bowl contender.

• We all know the AFC is loaded this year. By anyone who thinks the Steelers aren't going to be in the mix this year when it's all said and done hasn't been paying attention. This preseason only validates the idea that this is a very complete football team.

Sure, maybe Pickett isn't Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow or Josh Allen. But you don't need to have one of those guys are quarterback if you've got a great team.

Football is, after all, the ultimate team game.

This Steelers team is as deep as any in the NFL. It's got dynamic playmakers on offense and defense. It's solid on both lines of scrimmage.

As important as those things are, this team also is brimming with confidence. It knows who and what it wants to be and is capable of imposing its will on opponents.