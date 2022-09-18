Lolley's 10 Thoughts: Patriots

• After going 4 of 15 on third downs against the Bengals, the Steelers were 8 of 15 against the Patriots. That's at least a positive step forward for the offense.

But they got the ball back twice from the Patriots in the fourth quarter and went three-and-out on both occasions, missing on third-and-8 and again on third-and-2.

"Bottom line, we've got to score more points," Trubisky said. "Our emphasis was (to) be better on third down this week. I think we were a little better at that, in the first half at least. In the fourth quarter, we've got to convert those to be able to stay on the field and give ourselves a chance."

• When the Steelers did get the Patriots into long-yardage situations, all too often Jones got big chunks of it back.

The Patriots faced third-and-seven or more six times in this game and converted three of them into first downs. Another resulted in the muffed punt.

Much of the damage was done in those situations with short crossing patterns over the middle of the field.

"They were short middle," Fitzpatrick said. "We were in two-deep (zone) a lot and that's the hole in the defense."

That is fine if you tackle the catch short of the line to gain. But you've got to win more than 50 percent of the time against third-and-long.