360 video: Steelers Kickoff 2017

A collaboration between the Pittsburgh Steelers and leading VR production studio MANDT VR now allows Steelers fans everywhere to experience a game day at Heinz Field.



Through a 360-degree virtual reality (VR) video entitled “Steelers Kickoff 2017”, Steelers fans are able get a taste of what one of the best game day experiences in the NFL is like on their smart phone or through VR googles.



The video includes never before seen footage of Steelers players, spectacular 360-degree views of Heinz Field and a unique look at “Renegade”.



Fans can watch this video now on the team’s YouTube channel by clicking here.







