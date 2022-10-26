Week 8 Blog: A disciplined rush is a key

Wednesday, October 26
Disciplined rush: If the Steelers defense is going to have any success this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, they are going to have to contain the man at the control of the offense, quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Hurts is having his strongest season ever, leading the Eagles to a 6-0 record to start the season while completing 123 of 184 pass attempts for 1,514 yards, six touchdowns and only two interceptions. His threat just begins there, though. He also has run with the ball 77 times this season for 293 yards and six touchdowns.
"His mobility is definitely a factor," said linebacker Alex Highsmith. "We have to keep him in the pocket. When you play guys like him, Lamar (Jackson), Josh Allen, guys who can move like that it, it's an extra added challenge. You can't just rush wild and be rushing all over the place because he'll find escape lanes and stuff like that. You really just have to be able to rush disciplined and compress the pocket when you are playing guys like him who are able to move.
"If you run too high around him, he will be able to step up. If you come in too early, he can step back and get out. We just have to communicate. When we are our best it's when we are communicating. I think that's important for us to continue to communicate and have a rush plan that is disciplined."
The Eagles are tops in the NFL in turnover ratio, and a big part of that is Hurts' ability to protect the ball, make smart decisions, and not get rattled. The goal this week, is create havoc so he does make those mistakes.
"They are an efficient offense," said Highsmith. "He takes care of the ball. They take care of the ball. We've got to be able to cause havoc and force them to make bad decisions by doing that. That's getting after him. it starts by winning on first and second down. We have to stop the run then and when the time comes get after him in the pass."
Highsmith, who continues to lead the NFL with 6.5 sacks, knows the defense has to play their best to accomplish what they want against the Eagles. He sees the progress the defense is making and is well aware they have the talent to get it done.
"We know what type of group we can be up front," said Highsmith. "This week we just have to take advantage when we get opportunities. When they aren't getting it out quick, we have to take advantage and be able to finish those plays.
"As a group we have to continue to get better each and every day. We know the type of group we can be. We have to continue to get better. When the QB does hold the ball, we have to take advantage of the opportunity to get to him."
Last week the defense held the Miami Dolphins to only 16 points, but the team still came up shy. This week, Highsmith would like to shutdown the offense and limit the points even more.
"We know ultimately if there are points on the board we can always do better," said Highsmith. "We held them to 16 points, but we can always be better. It's just something we have to continue to do better. We finished the game strong, but we started off so slow in the Miami game. That's something we have to come out and start fast. When we start fast, we have to finish fast as well.
"We came out and did a good job. At the end of the day there were more points on the board than we wanted so there's room for improvement, and always room to get better. But I think we progressed the past two games from that Buffalo game. We know the guys we have.
"We know the type of defense we can be. It starts with practice every week. We have to continue to work at it."
Facing the best: A few weeks ago, guard James Daniels sang the praises of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers front seven.
This week, it's the Philadelphia Eagles front that is getting Daniels' praise, and it's well-deserved.
The Eagles defense, led up front by 11-year veteran Fletcher Cox, is ranked fourth overall in the NFL and will be one of the toughest challenges so far this season.
"I think they're better than Tampa's defensive front," said Daniels. "They're really good. I haven't played them in a couple of years. Last time I played down there was pretty much different people playing. They're a really good front. I'm excited to get a chance to play them."
Daniels is one who doesn't back down when it comes to going against the best of the best, and he knows he is going to face that in Cox.
"He's big, he's strong and he's been playing at a high level for a really long time," said Daniels. "Probably one of the best defensive tackles the NFL has ever seen, so pretty excited to get a chance to play against him."
That excitement will only matter if the offensive line does their job against the front. They have been effective when it comes to protecting quarterback Kenny Pickett, which Daniels gives credit to Pickett for as well, but admittedly need to pick things up in run blocking.
"Kenny has done a really good job of getting the ball out on time," said Daniels. "For example, there's a play I got beat on Sunday and Kenny got the ball out, so it looks good just because he got the ball out. If he has to hold the ball, that's a sack. It's just a really good job of getting the ball out on time.
"I do feel like we have been better pass blocking than we have run blocking. We have to keep on focusing, keep on getting better in practice with our run blocking. Hopefully we'll get the run game going this Sunday."
Tune in: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your free trial today here.