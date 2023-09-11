Week 2 Blog: Staying prepared

Staying prepared: Rookie No. 1 pick Broderick Jones got his first taste of NFL regular season play when he stepped in late in the game after Chukwuma Okorafor went down.

Dan Moore Jr. slid from his left tackle spot to Okorafor's right tackle position, and Jones went in at left tackle.

"You always have to be prepared no matter what the circumstances are," said Jones. "I just always try to put my best foot forward."

Okorafor is in the concussion protocol, so his status for Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns is something that isn't known at this point.

One thing that is known, Jones will prepare for whatever scenario he is faced with.

"You just have to take every week and prepare to the best of your ability," said Jones. "Be prepared no matter what. Anything can happen. I just always try to stick to that, be prepared no matter what."

If he is called upon, Jones could find himself going against Myles Garrett, not an easy task for anyone, especially a young player.

"I will make the best of my opportunity," said Jones. "I just have to play the best that I can for the team. At the end of the day, they are depending on me, and I am depending on them. If it comes down to it, go out there and play to the best of my ability.