Week 2 Blog: Staying prepared

Monday, September 11
Staying prepared: Rookie No. 1 pick Broderick Jones got his first taste of NFL regular season play when he stepped in late in the game after Chukwuma Okorafor went down.
Dan Moore Jr. slid from his left tackle spot to Okorafor's right tackle position, and Jones went in at left tackle.
"You always have to be prepared no matter what the circumstances are," said Jones. "I just always try to put my best foot forward."
Okorafor is in the concussion protocol, so his status for Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns is something that isn't known at this point.
One thing that is known, Jones will prepare for whatever scenario he is faced with.
"You just have to take every week and prepare to the best of your ability," said Jones. "Be prepared no matter what. Anything can happen. I just always try to stick to that, be prepared no matter what."
If he is called upon, Jones could find himself going against Myles Garrett, not an easy task for anyone, especially a young player.
"I will make the best of my opportunity," said Jones. "I just have to play the best that I can for the team. At the end of the day, they are depending on me, and I am depending on them. If it comes down to it, go out there and play to the best of my ability.
"I watched a little bit of his game. I never sat down and studied him. That is something that I am looking forward to this week."
Keep on working: It wasn't a good day at the office for the Steelers offense on Sunday, putting only one touchdown on the board, that coming at the end of the first half when they were in the two-minute offense.
But nobody in the Steelers locker room is hitting the panic button as it's just one game.
"We are just going to keep working," said receiver George Pickens. "It's just one game. Just keep working."
Pickens had five receptions for 36 yards, the longest a nine-yard catch. That was due in part to the 49ers taking away the long ball throughout the game.
"They were playing Cover 3, and Cover 4 in the redzone every time," said Pickens. "We were thinking they were going to come out in Cover 4 initially in open grass, but it was Cover 3. We can't blame ourselves for that. We just have to keep on working."
It wasn't until the Steelers went into the two-minute offense that things opened up for them, going on a 12-play, 95-yard drive that took 1:25 just before the half and culminated in a three-yard touchdown pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth.
The 49ers also went into their two-minute defense, giving a different look they were able to have success against.
"San Francisco was also playing two-minute defense," said Pickens. "It was different. They were playing Cover 2. They play Cover 3, Cover 4, that is their identity. It was more Cover 2 in the two-minute. It was a different look."
Tackling the issue: Linebacker Kwon Alexander had one solution for the defense in stopping the run.
And it's nothing mystical.
Tackle better.
Christian McCaffrey rushed for 152 yards on 22 carries, including a 65-yard run, on Sunday, and Alexander knows they can do much better.
"For me, when I watch film, it was tackling," said Alexander. "We need to tackle better. I know we can tackle better. We just need to get back to work. We know what we are and what we can be. We just need to get back to work.
"We have to come back and get to work, put this one behind us. Don't look backwards, look forward when we come to practice on Wednesday. Just the players we have, hold everyone accountable, just get back to work on Wednesday.
"Hit it hard and get it going."
The best way he said to improve the tackling is continued work this week, something you can do even when you aren't hitting in pads.
"Just doing stuff on the outside, after practice, working on it during practice," said Alexander. "Learning how to finish. We are going to do that.
"We just have to tackle. We have all the pieces we need. We just need to go out there and finish."
