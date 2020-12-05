Week 13 Blog: All the news and notes

Missing his Bud: All season long we have enjoyed a feature on steelers.com called, 'Bud Brought a Buddy,' featuring Bud Dupree interviewing one of his teammates.

It's clear that among all of those guests, that fellow outside linebacker T.J. Watt is likely Bud's closest 'buddy' on the team, not just a teammate but a close friend who is always there to bounce ideas off of, talk to about things and just have a good time.

And that is what has made the last few days on the field tough for Watt. It's only been a few days since Dupree suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Ravens in Wednesday's game, but for Watt, it feels like forever.

"I miss Bud already," said Watt. "It's been weird just in the short week here without having him around more than anything as a friend, and as a teammate, off the field stuff. Bud is just an extremely likeable guy in this locker room and organization. He is just an unselfish player, person, always putting others in front of him. It's contagious.

"He makes you want to be a better person and football player. I can't wait until he is back around in the building."

Watt agreed with his teammates that it was basically a gut punch when Dupree went down against the Ravens, something that took a lot out of the team.

"Very deflating," said Watt. "It's just so much going on. When you hear something like that happens, it's like holy cow his season could potentially be over, he's in a contract year. He's such a phenomenal player, a key player for what we do and what makes us who we are as a defense.

"And then you kind of have to fall back on that is what Devin (Bush) was to us too. You have to know it's the next man up mentality. You have guys like Alex Highsmith who is preparing like he has been a starter this whole time. We have to trust that the coaches are going to put him in the best position, us in the best position, to keep going forward. I have all of the confidence in the world in the guys in this locker room that we are going to be all right."

It will be Highsmith, a rookie who was taken in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, who the majority of the work will fall upon, and Watt likes the way the young linebacker gets things done.

"He always come to work ready to grow and get better," said Watt. "That is the thing with him. He is always asking the right questions. I am not able to see guys prepare this year because we are all socially distanced and watching film from home. I know he is prepared. I feel very confident in his ability to step in.

"Bud is such a big impact on our team, not just from a playmaking standpoint but from a leadership role as well. I feel like Alex is going to do a great job with that, but I feel like we are going to have to lean on Ola (Adeniyi) to step up and have some big time playing for us."

Highsmith has seen some playing time already this season giving Watt and Dupree a breather, but this time around, it's going to be a little different and Watt has been getting to know him a little better these days.