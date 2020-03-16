draft_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Update on 2020 NFL Draft

Mar 16, 2020 at 09:30 AM

The NFL released the following statement on Monday morning:

In consideration of current information related to COVID-19 and guidance from medical experts such as the CDC, and in coordination with public authorities in Nevada and the City of Las Vegas, the NFL will modify its plans for the 2020 NFL Draft, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced today.

The clubs' selection of players will proceed as scheduled April 23-25. The NFL is exploring innovative options for how the process will be conducted and will provide that information as it becomes available. The selection process will be televised.

Public NFL Draft events in Las Vegas next month will not take place.

"This decision reflects our foremost priority – the health and safety of all fans and citizens," said Commissioner Goodell. "While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl."

Related Content

news

Morgan holds memories close to his heart

Tanner Morgan is looking to land a spot on the Steelers roster and is keeping advice from his late father close to his heart
news

A tough road to travel

Darnell Washington didn't have an easy route to the NFL, overcoming homelessness and living in foster care
news

Strength is a key for Trice Jr.

Cory Trice Jr. knows that only the strong survive
news

It was worth the wait for Porter Jr.

Joey Porter Jr. had to wait an extra day to hear his named called in the NFL Draft, but it was worth the wait
news

Football was meant to be for Jones

First-round pick Broderick Jones was told at a young age he was destined to play football
news

AFC North draft recap

It appears that a very competitive division got "significantly better" during the 2023 NFL Draft
news

'When you work together you can achieve greatness'

Assistant GM Andy Weidl lauds the process that produced the picks the Steelers coveted
news

Asked and Answered: May 4

To be or not to be an NFL player, Shakespeare chose a career selling power tools instead
news

Rookie draft pick numbers revealed

The Steelers have revealed what numbers the 2023 draft class will wear
news

Asked and Answered: May 2

Already a core special teams player, Connor Heyward's role on offense could be adjusted
news

Watch the Steelers Draft Wrap Up Show

KDKA wraps up the 2023 NFL Draft and reviews the Steelers final draft board
news

A look at the Steelers 2023 Draft Class

The Steelers made a splash with their seven selections in the 2023 NFL Draft
Advertising