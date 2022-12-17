Trubisky to start vs. Panthers

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky will start against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is in the concussion protocol following last week's game against the Baltimore Ravens and had been ruled out. Trubisky replaced him in the first quarter, throwing for 276 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions.

"I'm ready. I'm looking forward to the opportunity," said Trubisky. "We'll take care of the football, we'll move it. If all the guys do their job, play together, I feel good about this week."

Trubisky has played in six games, starting four, this season and completed 100 of 158 pass attempts for 1,073 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions, three coming last week against the Ravens.