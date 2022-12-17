Trubisky to start vs. Panthers

Dec 17, 2022 at 12:56 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky will start against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is in the concussion protocol following last week's game against the Baltimore Ravens and had been ruled out. Trubisky replaced him in the first quarter, throwing for 276 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions.

"I'm ready. I'm looking forward to the opportunity," said Trubisky. "We'll take care of the football, we'll move it. If all the guys do their job, play together, I feel good about this week."

Trubisky has played in six games, starting four, this season and completed 100 of 158 pass attempts for 1,073 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions, three coming last week against the Ravens.

"I made some great throws out there. We moved the football up and down the field," said Trubisky of the Ravens' game. "But obviously I've got to take care of the football, especially down in the red zone. I'm looking forward to bouncing back this week and getting that opportunity."

Related Content

news

Steelers to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception

Steelers Nation can enjoy all of the excitement as the team celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception

news

Play YinzChat for your chance to win!

Steelers Nation can play YinzChat, the Steelers official pick 'em game, this weekend for a chance to win a Diontae Johnson autographed football

news

Boswell returns to practice

Kicker Chris Boswell is back at practice, but remains on the Reserve/Injured List

news

Steelers Pro Shop Live set to launch tonight at 7 p.m. ET

LugLive announces first-of-its-kind partnership with the Steelers, creating a new live and interactive shopping experience on the team's e-commerce website

news

Leal returns to practice

Rookie defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal returned to practice today, but remains on the Reserve/Injured List

news

Steelers to wear Color Rush uniforms this week

The Steelers will wear their Color Rush uniforms when they play the Bengals on Sunday Night Football

news

Steelers-Bengals game time flexed

Kickoff time for the Week 11 game has been changed

news

Steelers set to open Hall of Honor Museum

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum at Acrisure Stadium will open on November 11

news

Lolley adds to Steelers content efforts

Longtime Steelers beat writer Dale Lolley will serve as Contributing Writer/Editor on the Steelers media platforms

news

Steelers launch Small Business Spotlight program

Steelers, PNC Bank launch Small Business Spotlight program to support women's financial equality

news

Steelers to retire Harris' number '32'

The Steelers will retire Franco Harris' number '32' in a halftime ceremony on December 24

Advertising