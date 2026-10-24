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Steelers to sport a new uniform combination in Paris

Oct 24, 2026 at 09:31 AM
Author Image
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers will be sporting a new uniform combination when they take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Paris, France in the NFL Paris Game.

The team will combine their white away game jerseys with black Color Rush pants and black helmets for the first ever NFL game in France.

It's a new combination, and one the players are looking forward to representing.

"Just thinking about it, I was trying to imagine it," said tight end Darnell Washington, who got a sneak peek along with linebacker Nick Herbig. "Now seeing it together, it's unique for us to wear. It's a little bit different, but I like it.

"We are playing in a different environment, so it's cool to mix and match. It's a look good, feel good, play good feeling.

"Me personally, I don't think much about what I am wearing. I just wear the same thing and go out and play."

The Steelers are the road team, hence the white jerseys.

But there was a desire to change things up for the game in the fashion mecca of the world.

"It's cool, and we're going to have to see it on game day," said Herbig. "But I'm a fan. I think it looks good.

"It's a little change-up, something different. Like they say, when in Rome, but we're going to be in Paris, so let's do it."

Herbig is excited overall to play in the NFL Paris Game, the second year the team has played overseas.

"Football is an evolving sport, and it's so awesome that we get a chance to go and show the world that this is the greatest sport, and why it's the greatest sport," said Herbig. "I'm super honored and blessed that I get to go out there and do it and get to put on a new uniform combination too."

PHOTOS: 2026 Steelers Paris Uniforms

Check out the uniforms the Steelers will wear during the Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints in Paris, France

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) wears the 2026 Paris game uniform during a photoshoot, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) wears the 2026 Paris game uniform during a photoshoot, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) wears the 2026 Paris game uniform during a photoshoot, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) wears the 2026 Paris game uniform during a photoshoot, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) wears the 2026 Paris game uniform during a photoshoot, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 13

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) wears the 2026 Paris game uniform during a photoshoot, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) wears the 2026 Paris game uniform during a photoshoot, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 13

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) wears the 2026 Paris game uniform during a photoshoot, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) wears the 2026 Paris game uniform during a photoshoot, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 13

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) wears the 2026 Paris game uniform during a photoshoot, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) wears the 2026 Paris game uniform during a photoshoot, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 13

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) wears the 2026 Paris game uniform during a photoshoot, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) wear the 2026 Paris game uniform during a photoshoot, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 13

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) wear the 2026 Paris game uniform during a photoshoot, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) wears the 2026 Paris game uniform during a photoshoot, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 13

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) wears the 2026 Paris game uniform during a photoshoot, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) wears the 2026 Paris game uniform during a photoshoot, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 13

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) wears the 2026 Paris game uniform during a photoshoot, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) wears the 2026 Paris game uniform during a photoshoot, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 13

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) wears the 2026 Paris game uniform during a photoshoot, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) wears the 2026 Paris game uniform during a photoshoot, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 13

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) wears the 2026 Paris game uniform during a photoshoot, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) wears the 2026 Paris game uniform during a photoshoot, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 13

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) wears the 2026 Paris game uniform during a photoshoot, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) wears the 2026 Paris game uniform during a photoshoot, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 13

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) wears the 2026 Paris game uniform during a photoshoot, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
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