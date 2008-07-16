Steelers sign Humpal

PITTSBURGH — The
Steelers announced today the signing of 2008 draft pick, linebacker Mike Humpal. Financial terms of Humpal's three-year contract were not released.
Humpal (6-3, 240)
was the Steelers sixth round choice (188th overall) in this year's draft out of Iowa. In his final 24 games he posted 172 tackles (69 solos), 10 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, five pass deflections and six interceptions.
Humpal was named team captain for the 2007 season and was an All-Big Ten Conference second-team choice by the media, adding honorable mention from the league's coaches.
Humpal was the first of two sixth round draft picks for the 2008 season (Ryan Mundy). He is the fifth of Pittsburgh's seven draft choices to sign this year.