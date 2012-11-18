Steelers-Ravens Inactives

Pittsburgh Steelers Inactives:
7 - QB Ben Roethlisberger
30 - CB DeMarcus Van Dyke
43 - S Troy Polamalu
55 - LB Stevenson Sylvester
57 - LB Adrian Robinson
77 - OT Marcus Gilbert
84 - WR Antonio Brown
Pittsburgh Steelers Starting Lineup Changes:
- QB #4 Byron Leftwich starting in place of injured QB #7 Ben Roethlisberger.
- T #76 Mike Adams starting in place of injured T #77 Marcus Gilbert.
- WR #88 Emmanuel Sanders starting in place of injured WR #84 Antonio Brown.
- S #26 Will Allen starting in place of injured S #43 Troy Polamalu.
Baltimore Ravens Inactives:
- CB - #22 Jimmy Smith
- CB - #25 Asa Jackson
- DT - #62 Terrence Cody
- G - #63 Bobbie Williams
- G - #70 Ramon Harewood
- WR - #83 Deonte Thompson
- DE - #90 Pernell McPhee
Baltimore Ravens Starting Lineup Changes:
- DE #97 Arthur Jones expected to start in place of DE #90 Pernell McPhee.
- CB #24 Corey Graham expected to start in place of CB #22 Jimmy Smith.
- G #76 Jah Reid expected to start in place of G #63 Bobbie Williams.