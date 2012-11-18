Steelers-Ravens Inactives

Nov 18, 2012 at 11:13 AM

Pittsburgh Steelers Inactives:

  • 7 - QB Ben Roethlisberger

  • 30 - CB DeMarcus Van Dyke

  • 43 - S Troy Polamalu

  • 55 - LB Stevenson Sylvester

  • 57 - LB Adrian Robinson

  • 77 - OT Marcus Gilbert

  • 84 - WR Antonio Brown

Pittsburgh Steelers Starting Lineup Changes:

  • QB #4 Byron Leftwich starting in place of injured QB #7 Ben Roethlisberger.
  • T #76 Mike Adams starting in place of injured T #77 Marcus Gilbert.
  • WR #88 Emmanuel Sanders starting in place of injured WR #84 Antonio Brown.
  • S #26 Will Allen starting in place of injured S #43 Troy Polamalu.

Baltimore Ravens Inactives:

  • CB - #22 Jimmy Smith
  • CB - #25 Asa Jackson
  • DT - #62 Terrence Cody
  • G - #63 Bobbie Williams
  • G - #70 Ramon Harewood
  • WR - #83 Deonte Thompson
  • DE - #90 Pernell McPhee

Baltimore Ravens Starting Lineup Changes:

  • DE #97 Arthur Jones expected to start in place of DE #90 Pernell McPhee.
  • CB #24 Corey Graham expected to start in place of CB #22 Jimmy Smith.
  • G #76 Jah Reid expected to start in place of G #63 Bobbie Williams.
