From: Burt Lauten
Date: Tuesday, April 15
Re: Steelers Pre-Draft Press Conference
PITTSBURGH — Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin and Director of Football Operations Kevin Colbert will hold a press conference next Monday, April 21, at 1 p.m. at Steelers headquarters at the UPMC Sports Performance Complex to discuss the 2008 NFL Draft.
This will be the final opportunity for media to discuss the draft with Steelers officials.
The 2008 NFL Draft kicks off Saturday, April 26, at 3 p.m. ET. The Steelers presently hold the 23rd pick in the first round of the draft and six total picks, including one in each the Draft's first six rounds.