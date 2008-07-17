MEDIA ADVISORY
* *
* *
* *
* *
From: Burt Lauten
* *
Date: Thursday, July 17
* *
Re: Steelers Pre-Camp Press Conference
* *
* *
* *
PITTSBURGH — Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin will hold a press conference next Wednesday, July 23, at noon at Steelers headquarters at the UPMC Sports Performance Complex to answer questions about the team's 2008 training camp.
All Steelers players are scheduled to report to the team's training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., next Sunday, July 27.
– 30 –