Steelers Position Reviews: Linebackers

Here is the next in a position-by-position series on the Steelers at the conclusion of the 2023 season as they head into the start of the NFL free agent period, which opens March 13.

Linebackers (12): T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Markus Golden, Nick Herbig, Kyron Johnson, Elandon Roberts, Cole Holcomb, Kwon Alexander, Mark Robinson, Mykal Walker, Blake Martinez, Myles Jack

A Last Look at 2023

Yes, the Steelers used 12 different players at linebacker this season as the position, specifically at inside linebacker, was crushed by injuries.

The Steelers began the season with eight linebackers on the roster – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Markus Golden, Nick Herbig, Elandon Roberts, Cole Holcomb, Kwon Alexander and Mark Robinson.

But midseason season-ending injuries to Holcomb and Roberts began a revolving door at inside linebacker, with Roberts being the glue that held it all together.

Outside linebacker was much more stable, as Watt and Highsmith teamed with Golden and Herbig to combine for 33 of the team's 47 sacks.

Watt led the NFL in sacks for a third time with 19, becoming the first player since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 to do so. He also provided 19 tackles for a loss, 36 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception, and is again a leading candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Opposite Watt, Highsmith saw his sack total dip to 7 after having a career-best 14.5 in 2022. But that doesn't mean he wasn't effective. Highsmith had 18 quarterback hits, eight tackles for a loss, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Golden and Herbig provided the Steelers with their best backups at the position in more than a decade, producing 7 combined sacks, 11 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 13 quarterback hits in just 421 combined defensive snaps.

Herbig, a fourth-round draft pick, also led the Steelers in special teams snaps with 352.

With all of the injuries at inside linebacker, the Steelers had six different inside linebackers play 131 or more snaps, including Jack, who was talked out of retirement late in the season and added to the practice squad, getting called up for each of the team's final three games and in the playoffs to play significant snaps.

Roberts led the group in snaps played with 581 and led the Steelers with 101 tackles, while also recording 2.5 sacks and 10 tackles for a loss.

Initially, he began the season in a rotation with Holcomb and Alexander, but Holcomb suffered a broken leg in a Week 9 game against the Titans and Alexander suffered an Achilles' tendon injury the following week against Green Bay.

Holcomb had 54 tackles, two forced fumbles and four tackles for a loss before his injury, while Alexander produced 41 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and five tackles for a loss prior to his injury.

The Steelers initially tried Mykal Walker, a practice squad callup who had been a starter in Atlanta, as a primary replacement, then began mixing in Robinson and Jack, as well.