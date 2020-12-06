Updated Steelers playoff scenarios

Dec 06, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Updated: It's officially the time of year when the NFL releases playoff scenarios, and the Steelers are among the few teams with an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot in Week 13.

While the Steelers went into the weekend with the opportunity to clinch a playoff spot and win the AFC North Division, a combination of games, including a win by the Cleveland Browns, ruled out the possibility of winning the division this week.

However, the Steelers can still clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Washington Football Team at Heinz Field on Monday.

