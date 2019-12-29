Steelers playoff scenarios

The Steelers road to the playoffs isn't an easy one.

Going into the Jets game the scenario was simple…win two games and the Steelers are in. But losing to the Jets blurred the picture a bit.

If the Steelers defeat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium and the Tennessee Titans lose to the Houston Texans on the road, the Steelers will clinch the AFC 6th seed and be a Wild Card Playoff team.

There are other scenarios for the Steelers to get in, but that is the clearest path to the playoffs.

The Steelers can still get in at 8-8 if they lose to the Ravens, but a lot has to happen including the Titans lose to the Texans, the Indianapolis Colts defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Oakland Raiders lose to or tie the Denver Broncos.