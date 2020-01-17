Steelers MVP Award (Year by Year)

The Steelers team MVP Award is presented annually to the team's most valuable player, as voted on by the players.
A list of past recipients ...
|Year
|Player
|Position
|1969
|Roy Jefferson
|WR
|1970
|Joe Greene
|DT
|1971
|Andy Russell
|LB
|1972
|Franco Harris
|RB
|1973
|Ron Shanklin
|WR
|1974
|Glen Edwards
|S
|1975
|Mel Blount
|CB
|1976
|Jack Lambert
|LB
|1977
|Terry Bradshaw
|QB
|1978
|Terry Bradshaw
|QB
|1979
|John Stallworth
|WR
|1980
|Donnie Shell
|SS
|1981
|Jack Lambert
|LB
|1982
|Dwayne Woodruff
|CB
|1983
|Gary Anderson
|K
|1984
|John Stallworth
|WR
|1985
|Louis Lipps
|WR
|1986
|Bryan Hinkle
|LB
|1987
|Mike Merriweather
|LB
|1988
|David Little
|LB
|Rod Woodson
|CB
|1989
|Louis Lipps
|WR
|1990
|Rod Woodson
|CB
|1991
|Greg Lloyd
|LB
|1992
|Barry Foster
|RB
|1993
|Rod Woodson
|CB
|1994
|Greg Lloyd
|LB
|1995
|Neil O'Donnell
|QB
|1996
|Jerome Bettis
|RB
|1997
|Jerome Bettis
|RB
|1998
|Levon Kirkland
|LB
|1999
|Levon Kirkland
|LB
|2000
|Jerome Bettis
|RB
|2001
|Kordell Stewart
|QB
|2002
|Joey Porter
|LB
|Hines Ward
|WR
|2003
|Hines Ward
|WR
|2004
|James Farrior
|LB
|2005
|Casey Hampton
|NT
|Hines Ward
|WR
|2006
|Willie Parker
|RB
|2007
|James Harrison
|LB
|2008
|James Harrison
|LB
|2009
|Ben Roethlisberger
|QB
|2010
|Troy Polamalu
|S
|2011
|Antonio Brown
|WR
|2012
|Heath Miller
|TE
|2013
|Antonio Brown
|WR
|2014
|Le'Veon Bell
|RB
|2015
|Antonio Brown
|WR
|2016
|Le'Veon Bell
|RB
|2017
|Antonio Brown
|WR
|2018
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|2019
|T.J. Watt
|LB
|2020
|T.J. Watt
|LB