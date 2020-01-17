Steelers MVP Award (Year by Year)

The Steelers team MVP Award is presented annually to the team's most valuable player, as voted on by the players.

A list of past recipients ...

YearPlayerPosition
1969Roy JeffersonWR
1970Joe GreeneDT
1971Andy RussellLB
1972Franco HarrisRB
1973Ron ShanklinWR
1974Glen EdwardsS
1975Mel BlountCB
1976Jack LambertLB
1977Terry BradshawQB
1978Terry BradshawQB
1979John StallworthWR
1980Donnie ShellSS
1981Jack LambertLB
1982Dwayne WoodruffCB
1983Gary AndersonK
1984John StallworthWR
1985Louis LippsWR
1986Bryan HinkleLB
1987Mike MerriweatherLB
1988David LittleLB
Rod WoodsonCB
1989Louis LippsWR
1990Rod WoodsonCB
1991Greg LloydLB
1992Barry FosterRB
1993Rod WoodsonCB
1994Greg LloydLB
1995Neil O'DonnellQB
1996Jerome BettisRB
1997Jerome BettisRB
1998Levon KirklandLB
1999Levon KirklandLB
2000Jerome BettisRB
2001Kordell StewartQB
2002Joey PorterLB
Hines WardWR
2003Hines WardWR
2004James FarriorLB
2005Casey HamptonNT
Hines WardWR
2006Willie ParkerRB
2007James HarrisonLB
2008James HarrisonLB
2009Ben RoethlisbergerQB
2010Troy PolamaluS
2011Antonio BrownWR
2012Heath MillerTE
2013Antonio BrownWR
2014Le'Veon BellRB
2015Antonio BrownWR
2016Le'Veon BellRB
2017Antonio BrownWR
2018JuJu Smith-SchusterWR
2019T.J. WattLB
2020T.J. WattLB

