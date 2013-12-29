Steelers inactives vs. Browns

Dec 29, 2013 at 03:45 AM

Pittsburgh Steelers Inactives:#3 - QB Landry Jones#39 - CB Isaiah Green#57 - LB Terence Garvin#69 - DE Brian Arnfelt#71 - C/G David Snow#92 - DT Hebron Fangupo#93 - LB Jason Worilds

Cleveland Browns Inactives:

7 - QB Alex Tanney

23 - DB Joe Haden

62 - OL Jason Pinkston

66 - OL Shawn Lauvao

87 - TE Andre Smith

93 - DL John Hughes

98 - DL Phil Taylor

Cleveland Browns Starting Lineup Changes:OL #65 Garrett Gilkey will start at LG in place of #77 John Greco.
OL #77 John Greco will start at RG in place of #66 Shawn Lauvao.
DE #90 Billy Winn will start at RDE in place of #93 John Hughes.
NT #67 Ishmaa'ily Kitchen will start at NT in place of #98 Phil Taylor.
DB #29 Leon McFadden will start at LCB in place of #23 Joe Haden.

