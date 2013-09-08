Steelers Inactives for Titans game

Sep 08, 2013 at 04:31 AM

Pittsburgh Steelers Inactives:

3 - QB Landry Jones

26 - RB Le'Veon Bell

27 - CB Antwon Blake

72 - C/G Cody Wallace

83 - TE Heath Miller

92 - DT Hebron Fangupo

98 - LB Vince Williams

Tennessee Titans Inactives:

14 - WR Michael Preston

15 - WR Justin Hunter

50 - LB Zaviar Gooden

62 - OL Brian Schwenke

68 - OL Brian Stingily

75 - DL Keyunta Dawson

98 - DL Lavar Edwards

Tennessee Titans Roster Changes:
Placed #45 - FB Quinn Johnson on Reserve/Injured List
Promoted #42 - FB Collin Mooney (5-10, 238, 1st year, Arm.y) from the practice squad to the active roster.

