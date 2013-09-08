Steelers Inactives for Titans game

Pittsburgh Steelers Inactives:
3 - QB Landry Jones
26 - RB Le'Veon Bell
27 - CB Antwon Blake
72 - C/G Cody Wallace
83 - TE Heath Miller
92 - DT Hebron Fangupo
98 - LB Vince Williams
Tennessee Titans Inactives:
14 - WR Michael Preston
15 - WR Justin Hunter
50 - LB Zaviar Gooden
62 - OL Brian Schwenke
68 - OL Brian Stingily
75 - DL Keyunta Dawson
98 - DL Lavar Edwards
Tennessee Titans Roster Changes:
Placed #45 - FB Quinn Johnson on Reserve/Injured List
Promoted #42 - FB Collin Mooney (5-10, 238, 1st year, Arm.y) from the practice squad to the active roster.