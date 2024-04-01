 Skip to main content
How he fits: Kyle Allen

Apr 01, 2024
Dale Lolley 

Contributing Writer/Editor

The Steelers have signed veteran backup quarterback Kyle Allen to a free agent contract.

Heading into his seventh NFL season, Allen spent 2023 with the Buffalo Bills backing up Josh Allen. He played just 38 snaps in 2023.

But Allen has started 19 games in his career after entering the league with Carolina as an undrafted rookie in 2018 after playing collegiately at Texas A&M and Houston.

Allen posted a 4.71-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

He started one game as a rookie in 2018, appearing in two games total, while completing 20 of 31 passes for 266 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Kyle Allen (9) passes the football during an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Chicago. The Bills defeated the Bears 24-21. (Scott Boehm via AP)
Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) runs with the ball as he looks for a receiver during an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. The Cowboys defeated the Washington Football Team 27-20. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen (3) in action during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins via AP)
Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) throws the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys beat Washington 56-14. (Cooper Neill via AP)
Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen (3) watches during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fl. The Texans defeated the Jaguars 13-6. (Paul Abell via AP)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Kyle Allen (9) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen (3) stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Houston. The Browns won 27-14. (Perry Knotts via AP)
Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) looks to pass as he scrambles during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Dallas. (Matt Patterson via AP)
Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen (3) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Houston. The Browns won 27-14. (Perry Knotts via AP)
Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Dallas. (Matt Patterson via AP)
• Dale Lolley is co-host of "SNR Drive" on Steelers Nation Radio. Subscribe to the podcast here: Apple Podcast | iHeart Podcast

The following season, he appeared in a career-high 13 games, starting 12, with the Panthers going 5-7 in his starts as he completed 62 percent of his passes for 3,322 yards with 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

In his career, Allen has completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 4,734 yards with 26 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, posting an 82.2 passer rating. He owns a 7-12 record overall as a starting quarterback.

Allen has largely bounced around the league as a backup since then and will battle for a backup spot on the Steelers' roster this season as the No. 3 quarterback behind a quarterback room that now also includes Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

The Steelers traditionally believe in keeping three quarterbacks on their roster, and likely will add a fourth to take to training camp.

