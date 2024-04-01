How he fits: Kyle Allen

The following season, he appeared in a career-high 13 games, starting 12, with the Panthers going 5-7 in his starts as he completed 62 percent of his passes for 3,322 yards with 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

In his career, Allen has completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 4,734 yards with 26 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, posting an 82.2 passer rating. He owns a 7-12 record overall as a starting quarterback.

Allen has largely bounced around the league as a backup since then and will battle for a backup spot on the Steelers' roster this season as the No. 3 quarterback behind a quarterback room that now also includes Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.