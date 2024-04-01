How he fits: Kyle Allen

The Steelers have signed veteran backup quarterback Kyle Allen to a free agent contract.
Heading into his seventh NFL season, Allen spent 2023 with the Buffalo Bills backing up Josh Allen. He played just 38 snaps in 2023.
But Allen has started 19 games in his career after entering the league with Carolina as an undrafted rookie in 2018 after playing collegiately at Texas A&M and Houston.
Allen posted a 4.71-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.
He started one game as a rookie in 2018, appearing in two games total, while completing 20 of 31 passes for 266 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
The following season, he appeared in a career-high 13 games, starting 12, with the Panthers going 5-7 in his starts as he completed 62 percent of his passes for 3,322 yards with 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.
In his career, Allen has completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 4,734 yards with 26 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, posting an 82.2 passer rating. He owns a 7-12 record overall as a starting quarterback.
Allen has largely bounced around the league as a backup since then and will battle for a backup spot on the Steelers' roster this season as the No. 3 quarterback behind a quarterback room that now also includes Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.
The Steelers traditionally believe in keeping three quarterbacks on their roster, and likely will add a fourth to take to training camp.