 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

How he fits: Cordarrelle Patterson

Apr 01, 2024 at 03:54 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Dale Lolley 

Contributing Writer/Editor

The Steelers signed running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year contract.

The move comes on the heels of the NFL tweaking its kickoff rules for 2024 to force teams to return more kickoffs. And the Steelers acquired one of the best of all-time. Patterson was voted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's all-2010s team as the kick returner and has been a first-team All-Pro four times.

Patterson, 33, has an NFL-record nine career kickoffs for touchdowns. Three times he's led the NFL in kick return average and two other times he's led the NFL in kickoff return yards.

For his career, Patterson has averaged 29.3 yards per return on 273 attempts over 11 seasons.

The Steelers have not had a player lead the NFL in kick return average since Rod Woodson (27.3) in 1989.

Patterson also spent the past three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, playing for new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

While early in his career, Patterson was seen only as a return man with the ability to help out as a wide receiver, Smith unlocked some additional value from Patterson by utilizing him as a running back, as well.

PHOTOS: Steelers sign Cordarrelle Patterson

See photos of Steelers newly-signed RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Atlanta. The Steelers defeated falcons 19-16. (Logan Bowles via AP)
1 / 10

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Atlanta. The Steelers defeated falcons 19-16. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles/A2022
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Atlanta. The Falcons defeated the Cardinals 20-19. (Logan Bowles via AP)
2 / 10

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Atlanta. The Falcons defeated the Cardinals 20-19. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles/A2023
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) watches a replay during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers defeated the Falcons 25-15. (Kara Durrette via AP)
3 / 10

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) watches a replay during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers defeated the Falcons 25-15. (Kara Durrette via AP)

Kara Durrette/Kara Durrette
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga. The Falcons defeated the Bears 27-24. (Paul Abell via AP)
4 / 10

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Atlanta, Ga. The Falcons defeated the Bears 27-24. (Paul Abell via AP)

Paul Abell/Paul Abell
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (81) runs for yardage during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 24. 2023 in Atlanta. The Falcons defeated the Colts 29-10 (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
5 / 10

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (81) runs for yardage during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 24. 2023 in Atlanta. The Falcons defeated the Colts 29-10 (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/Damian Strohmeyer
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) rushes for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan.8, 2023 in Atlanta. The Falcons defeated the Buccaneers 30-17. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
6 / 10

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) rushes for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan.8, 2023 in Atlanta. The Falcons defeated the Buccaneers 30-17. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/Damian Strohmeyer
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) smiles on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Tampa, Fla. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
7 / 10

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) smiles on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Tampa, Fla. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in New Orleans. The Saints won 48-17. (Joe Robbins via AP)
8 / 10

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in New Orleans. The Saints won 48-17. (Joe Robbins via AP)

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs upfield during an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Atlanta. The Vikings defeated the Falcons 31-28. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
9 / 10

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs upfield during an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Atlanta. The Vikings defeated the Falcons 31-28. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) carries the ball as he jumps over Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore ii (23) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. (Aaron Doster via AP)
10 / 10

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) carries the ball as he jumps over Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore ii (23) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster/AP2023/Aaron Doster
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

• Dale Lolley is co-host of "SNR Drive" on Steelers Nation Radio. Subscribe to the podcast here: Apple Podcast | iHeart Podcast

Patterson rushed for more than 600 yards in both 2021 and 2022 before being limited to just over 150 rushing yards in 2023 when the Falcons added running back Bijan Robinson in the first round of the draft.

Patterson also remains adept at catching the ball, hauling in 93 passes over the past three seasons with Smith.

A first-round draft pick of the Vikings in 2013, Patterson (6-2, 216 pounds) ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine coming out of Tennessee.

He's a hard-nosed runner with the ball in his hands, but has the agility to make defenders miss, as well.

Patterson has caught 298 career passes for 2,795 yards and 16 touchdowns while also gaining 2,511 yards and 22 touchdowns on 514 career carries.

He becomes an immediate upgrade for the Steelers as a kick returner, where the team averaged 23.5 yards per attempt with Godwin Igwebuike and Anthony McFarland handling the majority of those duties. Both are no longer with the team.

In addition to that, he also can potentially serve as the team's No. 3 running back behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, while also filling in at times at wide receiver.

Related Content

news

How he fits: Dean Lowry

Veteran defensive end should provide valuable depth
news

How he fits: Kyle Allen

Veteran backup provides depth in retooled quarterback room
news

How he fits: Quez Watkins

Steelers sign veteran wide receiver with speed
news

Adams signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams to a two-year contract
news

Johnston signed to three-year contract

The Steelers signed punter Cameron Johnston to a three-year contract
news

How he fits: Cameron Johnston

Veteran punter should bring level of consistency to Steelers' kicking game
news

Jefferson signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed receiver Van Jefferson to a one-year contract
news

How he fits: Van Jefferson

Steelers add veteran deep threat at wide receiver on one-year deal
news

Killebrew signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed Miles Killebrew to a two-year contract
news

Steelers busy in opening days of new league year

Steelers revamp quarterback room, add other key pieces
news

How he fits: Justin Fields

Steelers add another high-pedigree QB to their roster
Advertising