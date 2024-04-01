How he fits: Cordarrelle Patterson

The Steelers signed running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year contract.
The move comes on the heels of the NFL tweaking its kickoff rules for 2024 to force teams to return more kickoffs. And the Steelers acquired one of the best of all-time. Patterson was voted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's all-2010s team as the kick returner and has been a first-team All-Pro four times.
Patterson, 33, has an NFL-record nine career kickoffs for touchdowns. Three times he's led the NFL in kick return average and two other times he's led the NFL in kickoff return yards.
For his career, Patterson has averaged 29.3 yards per return on 273 attempts over 11 seasons.
The Steelers have not had a player lead the NFL in kick return average since Rod Woodson (27.3) in 1989.
Patterson also spent the past three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, playing for new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.
While early in his career, Patterson was seen only as a return man with the ability to help out as a wide receiver, Smith unlocked some additional value from Patterson by utilizing him as a running back, as well.
See photos of Steelers newly-signed RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson
• Dale Lolley is co-host of "SNR Drive" on Steelers Nation Radio. Subscribe to the podcast here: Apple Podcast | iHeart Podcast
Patterson rushed for more than 600 yards in both 2021 and 2022 before being limited to just over 150 rushing yards in 2023 when the Falcons added running back Bijan Robinson in the first round of the draft.
Patterson also remains adept at catching the ball, hauling in 93 passes over the past three seasons with Smith.
A first-round draft pick of the Vikings in 2013, Patterson (6-2, 216 pounds) ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine coming out of Tennessee.
He's a hard-nosed runner with the ball in his hands, but has the agility to make defenders miss, as well.
Patterson has caught 298 career passes for 2,795 yards and 16 touchdowns while also gaining 2,511 yards and 22 touchdowns on 514 career carries.
He becomes an immediate upgrade for the Steelers as a kick returner, where the team averaged 23.5 yards per attempt with Godwin Igwebuike and Anthony McFarland handling the majority of those duties. Both are no longer with the team.
In addition to that, he also can potentially serve as the team's No. 3 running back behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, while also filling in at times at wide receiver.