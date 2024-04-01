How he fits: Cordarrelle Patterson

The Steelers signed running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year contract.

The move comes on the heels of the NFL tweaking its kickoff rules for 2024 to force teams to return more kickoffs. And the Steelers acquired one of the best of all-time. Patterson was voted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's all-2010s team as the kick returner and has been a first-team All-Pro four times.

Patterson, 33, has an NFL-record nine career kickoffs for touchdowns. Three times he's led the NFL in kick return average and two other times he's led the NFL in kickoff return yards.

For his career, Patterson has averaged 29.3 yards per return on 273 attempts over 11 seasons.

The Steelers have not had a player lead the NFL in kick return average since Rod Woodson (27.3) in 1989.

Patterson also spent the past three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, playing for new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.