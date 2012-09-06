Art Modell was a good friend to our family and he will be sadly missed. He was instrumental in helping the National Football League become what it is today, and he always had the league's best interest at hand. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his entire family as he will be missed dearly by the Steelers organization and the Rooney family.
Steelers Chairman Emeritus Daniel Rooney on Art Modell
Sep 06, 2012 at 01:32 AM
