Bill Austin was a great contributor to the growth of the National Football League as both a Pro Bowl lineman and coach. He was highly recommended for the Pittsburgh Steelers' head coaching job by Vince Lombardi, who Austin served as the line coach for in Green Bay and Washington. Austin was an excellent person when he coached for Pittsburgh and our condolences go out to his family. He will be missed.
Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney Statement on the passing of Bill Austin
May 30, 2013 at 10:26 AM
