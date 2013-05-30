Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney Statement on the passing of Bill Austin

May 30, 2013 at 10:26 AM

Bill Austin was a great contributor to the growth of the National Football League as both a Pro Bowl lineman and coach. He was highly recommended for the Pittsburgh Steelers' head coaching job by Vince Lombardi, who Austin served as the line coach for in Green Bay and Washington. Austin was an excellent person when he coached for Pittsburgh and our condolences go out to his family. He will be missed.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

