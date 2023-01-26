Steelers-by-position: Outside linebackers

ONE STAT THAT STOOD OUT

After leading the NFL in sacks in each of the previous five NFL seasons, an NFL record, the Steelers slumped to 40 sacks in 2022, which ranked 16th in the league. The outside linebackers produced 21 of those sacks. Watt had 22.5 sacks in 2021 by himself.

LOOK AHEAD TO 2023

Keeping Watt and Highsmith on the field together in 2023 is a must, as the dropoff when they weren't both on the field was quite apparent.

A rebound by Watt and Highsmith continuing on his career trajectory would make this a dangerous duo in 2023. In fact, it would arguably be the league's best pass rushing duo.

Adding depth at the position also is critical with Watt set to turn 29 next season and Highsmith heading into the final season of his rookie contract.

Reed had 15 sacks in a part-time role with the Broncos, but that pass rush ability didn't translate to his time with the Steelers.

The Steelers also obviously like Jones. He's now been with the team on two different occasions and he'll get an opportunity to show he can have a bigger role in 2023.