Steelers add Morehouse in new role

The Steelers hired David Morehouse as the team's Senior Advisor to the President. Morehouse will focus primarily on community and League-related initiatives in the newly created position.

"We are excited that David is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "He was very successful during his tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins, guiding them to a championship-caliber team both on the ice and in their community efforts. He will help us in many areas in the Pittsburgh community and Acrisure Stadium, as well as assisting in many NFL initiatives that involve the Pittsburgh Steelers. We are thrilled for David to continue his success with the Steelers."

Morehouse is a Pittsburgh native who is excited to work for another hometown team, after being with the Pittsburgh Penguins since 2004.

"This is an exciting day for me and my family," Morehouse said. "I have spent my entire life watching and rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the greatest and most respected franchises in all professional sports.

"During my time with the Penguins, I tried to learn from the Steelers and incorporate many of the things that Art II and his family have done with the team. It was an honor to work for great owners at the Penguins in Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle, and now I have a chance to work for Art and the Rooney family. It's a dream come true for a Pittsburgh kid."

Morehouse, who joined the Penguins as a consultant on the new arena project in 2004, brings a wealth of sports management experience to the Steelers after spending 16 years as President of the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins. During his tenure, the Penguins won three Stanley Cup championships, led the league in TV ratings and sold out every game for 14-plus seasons. He was named the Penguins team President in 2007 and added the CEO title in 2010, before stepping down as CEO and President this past April.