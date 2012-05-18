Steelers 2011 Season Chronicled In Highlight Film Titled, "Heart"

The story of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2011 season was retold today when the team unveiled its annual season highlight film, "Heart," at a special screening at Heinz Field.

The film, which premiered in the East Club Lounge at Heinz Field, details the Steelers' 2011 season and their journey to a 12-4 regular season record. Pittsburgh overcame injuries to key players on both sides of the ball to earn their 26th playoff berth since 1970, tying the Dallas Cowboys for the most in the NFL over that time span.

The team showed heart and determination throughout the 2011 campaign. Pittsburgh tied Baltimore with the best record in the division, making the AFC North the only division in the NFL where two teams had at least 12 wins and three teams had at least nine wins.

The 24-minute film showcases how Head Coach Mike Tomlin led the Steelers to a 9-3 record through the first 12 games for the fourth time in his first five seasons, a franchise record. The 12 wins marked only the second time in team history that Pittsburgh recorded back-to-back regular seasons with at least 12 victories (1978-79). The Steelers again showcased one of the league's best defenses, leading the NFL in pass defense and being the only team to register two shutouts. Pittsburgh's number one ranked pass defense held nine teams under 175 net passing yards, including limiting the New England Patriots to 170 net passing yards in a Week 8 victory at Heinz Field.

Viewers were also witnesses to the strong performances made by many Steelers last season. For the 11th straight season and the 20th time in the last 23 seasons, multiple Steelers were selected to the Pro Bowl, including Ben Roethlisberger who became the Steelers' leader in career completions. Roethlisberger also threw for the second most passing yards during a single season in team history while only playing in 15 regular-season games. One of his targets, Hines Ward, became the eighth player in NFL history to record at least 1,000 receptions and 12,000 receiving yards. Team MVP Antonio Brown passed Barry Foster for the franchise single-season record for all-purpose yards and became the first player in NFL history with at least 1,000 receiving yards and 1,000 return yards in the same season.

"Heart" was produced by Bethel Park-native John Weiss of NFL Films, his 22nd Steelers highlight project. KDKA Radio's Larry Richert narrates the video, while the Steelers broadcast team of Bill Hillgrove and former Steelers Tunch Ilkin and Craig Wolfley are featured in radio calls of game action.